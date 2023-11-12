Fife Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife Wreaths were laid at ceremonies across the region. Hundreds of people fell silent as they remembered those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 12 2023, 2.19pm Share Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4809263/remembrance-sunday-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds around Fife fell silent on Sunday to remember the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families. Wreaths were laid at services across the region, as well as throughout the UK. And this was followed by a minute’s silence. One of the biggest Fife events was in Kirkcaldy, with Remembrance Sunday this year falling on the 98th anniversary of the town’s war memorial. And it came just weeks after the Royal British Legion unveiled a memorial seat in the gardens in honour of the contribution by Kirkcaldy’s servicemen and women. The Sunday service was preceded by a parade from the town house, involving representatives from several local groups. Our photographer Steve Brown was there and here are some of his best pictures from the event. Those taking part in the Kirkcaldy Remembrance Day parade gathered at the town house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday parade then made its way to the war memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The November sun shone on those taking part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The parade arrives at the War Memorial Gardens in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Black Watch veterans pay their respects at the Kirkcaldy Remembrance Day event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Wreaths were laid by representatives of organisations and schools. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice were remembered at Kirkcaldy war memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Preparing to lay a wreath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday event was a solemn affair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance pays his respects. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Veterans remembered their fallen comrades. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Flags were lowered. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The parade leaves the war memorial after the Remembrance Sunday formalities. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The event was well-attended. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
