Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife

Hundreds around Fife fell silent on Sunday to remember the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families.

Wreaths were laid at services across the region, as well as throughout the UK.

And this was followed by a minute’s silence.

One of the biggest Fife events was in Kirkcaldy, with Remembrance Sunday this year falling on the 98th anniversary of the town’s war memorial.

And it came just weeks after the Royal British Legion unveiled a memorial seat in the gardens in honour of the contribution by Kirkcaldy’s servicemen and women.

The Sunday service was preceded by a parade from the town house, involving representatives from several local groups.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there and here are some of his best pictures from the event.