Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife

Wreaths were laid at ceremonies across the region.

Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday 2023
Hundreds of people fell silent as they remembered those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Hundreds around Fife fell silent on Sunday to remember the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families.

Wreaths were laid at services across the region, as well as throughout the UK.

And this was followed by a minute’s silence.

One of the biggest Fife events was in Kirkcaldy, with Remembrance Sunday this year falling on the 98th anniversary of the town’s war memorial.

And it came just weeks after the Royal British Legion unveiled a memorial seat in the gardens in honour of the contribution by Kirkcaldy’s servicemen and women.

The Sunday service was preceded by a parade from the town house, involving representatives from several local groups.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there and here are some of his best pictures from the event.

Those taking part in the Kirkcaldy Remembrance Day parade gathered at the town house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday parade then made its way to the war memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The November sun shone on those taking part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parade arrives at the War Memorial Gardens in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Black Watch veterans pay their respects at the Kirkcaldy Remembrance Day event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wreaths were laid by representatives of organisations and schools. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice were remembered at Kirkcaldy war memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Preparing to lay a wreath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday event was a solemn affair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance pays his respects. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Veterans remembered their fallen comrades. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flags were lowered. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parade leaves the war memorial after the Remembrance Sunday formalities. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The event was well-attended. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fife
Billy Kay
Fife mining disaster was 'prophesied by spey-wife', reveals Billy Kay in new book
Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife
Emergency services extinguish car fire in middle of Fife street
Rob Allen reveals the storm damage to the sea wall at the end of his garden.
Wave of relief for Pittenweem family whose home was threatened by sea wall collapse
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…
Trains will be disrupted in Dundee, Tayside and Fife this weekend
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains during engineering works this weekend
kirkcaldy sudden death
Police seal off Kirkcaldy flats after 'unexplained' death of man, 48
Dysart drugs bust
Man, 23, charged as £140k of drugs found in Fife raids
Ferrier died at HMP Perth.
Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
Fishermen back at sea as St Andrews harbour reopens after storm damage

Conversation