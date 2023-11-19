Lewis McCann on ‘ridiculous’ day in front of goal for Dunfermline and ‘ironic’ equaliser

Given the day he’d had until that point, when the ball left Lewis McCann’s left boot in the 87th minute he wasn’t convinced it was going to lead to Dunfermline’s equaliser.

The Pars had 12 shots in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Inverness. Five of them came off the post – one of those, from McCann, hit both before it came back out.

Inverness goalscorer Danny Devine had the post to thank when his control came back off the upright in a crazy 15-minute spell in the first half.

Even McCann’s goal clipped the frame of the goal before rippling the net – a slight delay in the celebrations from the home fans before it was confirmed it was actually in this time.

DAFC 1️⃣

Inverness CT 1️⃣

Woodwork 7️⃣ (Seven) pic.twitter.com/waZx4boUiZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) November 19, 2023

It was the seventh goal of the season for the 22-year-old.

Lewis McCann: We move on to next Friday

“That was ridiculous,” said McCann. “Especially that first half, I just thought it was one of those days in front of goal.

“We were dominant first half and they came back into it in the second half. It was a bit ironic that the equalising goal goes in off the post as well.

“We’re obviously disappointed to take away just a draw but it’s one of those things you just have to take and move on to next Friday.

“The gaffer always says mistakes happen, so he just says forget about it. No matter what’s going on or what’s happening.

“If your touch isn’t right that day, he just says keep going, it doesn’t matter, because it can just click at any point.

“The gaffer’s challenged me to score a certain amount of goals this season. I’m not going to say how much it is because if I don’t get it he’ll be saying ‘He’s rubbish’!

“I’ve set myself a challenge and I’m a very competitive person so I’ll be looking to meet that challenge.”

Dunfermline have ‘characters in the dressing room’

In the end, it was a fighting spirit that has been on display on many occasions under James McPake that rescued a point.

The Dunfermline manager was disappointed with the result but couldn’t be too critical of his side.

Results may not quite be there yet for Dunfermline but the performances in recent weeks are encouraging.

“We’ve put in a few good performances that have probably warranted a few more points but that’s football,” added McCann. “Anything can happen.

“We conceded a bit of a soft goal today but again, these things happen.

“As I said we’re a bit disappointed to take away just one point but that just shows what kind of characters we have in that dressing room.”