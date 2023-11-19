Lewis McCann on ‘ridiculous’ day in front of goal for Dunfermline and ‘ironic’ equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis McCann on ‘ridiculous’ day in front of goal for Dunfermline and ‘ironic’ equaliser

The striker netted a late equaliser after being denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis McCann celebrates after equalising for Dunfermline.
Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Given the day he’d had until that point, when the ball left Lewis McCann’s left boot in the 87th minute he wasn’t convinced it was going to lead to Dunfermline’s equaliser.

The Pars had 12 shots in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Inverness. Five of them came off the post – one of those, from McCann, hit both before it came back out.

Inverness goalscorer Danny Devine had the post to thank when his control came back off the upright in a crazy 15-minute spell in the first half.

Even McCann’s goal clipped the frame of the goal before rippling the net – a slight delay in the celebrations from the home fans before it was confirmed it was actually in this time.

It was the seventh goal of the season for the 22-year-old.

Lewis McCann: We move on to next Friday

“That was ridiculous,” said McCann. “Especially that first half, I just thought it was one of those days in front of goal.

“We were dominant first half and they came back into it in the second half. It was a bit ironic that the equalising goal goes in off the post as well.

“We’re obviously disappointed to take away just a draw but it’s one of those things you just have to take and move on to next Friday.

“The gaffer always says mistakes happen, so he just says forget about it. No matter what’s going on or what’s happening.

Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“If your touch isn’t right that day, he just says keep going, it doesn’t matter, because it can just click at any point.

“The gaffer’s challenged me to score a certain amount of goals this season. I’m not going to say how much it is because if I don’t get it he’ll be saying ‘He’s rubbish’!

“I’ve set myself a challenge and I’m a very competitive person so I’ll be looking to meet that challenge.”

Dunfermline have ‘characters in the dressing room’

In the end, it was a fighting spirit that has been on display on many occasions under James McPake that rescued a point.

The Dunfermline manager was disappointed with the result but couldn’t be too critical of his side.

Results may not quite be there yet for Dunfermline but the performances in recent weeks are encouraging.

“We’ve put in a few good performances that have probably warranted a few more points but that’s football,” added McCann. “Anything can happen.

Dunfermline players congratulate Lewis McCann
Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“We conceded a bit of a soft goal today but again, these things happen.

“As I said we’re a bit disappointed to take away just one point but that just shows what kind of characters we have in that dressing room.”

Conversation