Kilmac: Dundee civil engineering firm to open new Fife office for 20 staff

Tayside civil engineering and groundworks firm Kilmac will open a new office in Fife after a record year of sales.

The construction business began two decades ago by friends Richard Kilcullen and Athole McDonald, who initially worked from their kitchen tables.

Kilmac – which has its headquarters at Dundee Technology Park – has grown to be a major local employer with 170 staff.

The company is on course for its most successful year yet, expecting to cross £40 million in turnover.

Kilmac Fife office ‘investment in future’

After opening a satellite office in Livingston in 2011, it will now open a third office at Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline

Mr McDonald said the move was an “investment in the future”.

He said: “The opening of a satellite office in Livingston heralded a move beyond our traditional Tayside and Fife heartland.

“The new office in Dunfermline represents a significant investment for the future.

“It comes in the wake of securing several new prestigious clients south of the Forth and across the Central Belt.

“The Dunfermline office will be the base for 20 members of staff from within our 170-strong operating team.”

Among Kilmac’s ongoing projects is the £100 million Dunfermline Learning Campus, the biggest Passivhaus project in Europe.

It has also worked on Perth Museum, Madras College in St Andrews and the Broughty Ferry flood defences.

Key appointments

Kilmac became an employee owned business 18 months ago.

The company has since made several key in-house promotions which the founders say is part of their succession planning.

The new roles are finance director Julie Scobie, construction director Liam Wilkie and bid director James Wilson in the expanding business.

“Between them the three new board members have amassed nearly 50 years with Kilmac,” said Mr McDonald.

“We were delighted with the response from our clients to the announcement that we were going down the employee ownership route to ensure a smooth transition further down the line.

“They have been fully on-board and that will be reflected by the turnover in the annual accounts in the years ahead.”