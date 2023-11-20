Kilmac: Dundee civil engineering firm to open new Fife office for 20 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmac: Dundee civil engineering firm to open new Fife office for 20 staff

The Dunfermline office will support Kilmac's growth as it is on course for £40 million sales this year.

By Rob McLaren
Kilmac board directors Richard Kilcullen, Athole McDonald, Julie Scobie, Liam Wilkie and James Wilson at the company's new Dunfermline office.
Kilmac board directors Richard Kilcullen, Athole McDonald, Julie Scobie, Liam Wilkie and James Wilson at the company's new Dunfermline office. . dunfermline. Supplied by Kilmac Date; 14/11/2023

Tayside civil engineering and groundworks firm Kilmac will open a new office in Fife after a record year of sales.

The construction business began two decades ago by friends Richard Kilcullen and Athole McDonald, who initially worked from their kitchen tables.

Kilmac – which has its headquarters at Dundee Technology Park – has grown to be a major local employer with 170 staff.

The company is on course for its most successful year yet, expecting to cross £40 million in turnover.

Kilmac Fife office ‘investment in future’

After opening a satellite office in Livingston in 2011, it will now open a third office at Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline

Mr McDonald said the move was an “investment in the future”.

He said: “The opening of a satellite office in Livingston heralded a move beyond our traditional Tayside and Fife heartland.

“The new office in Dunfermline represents a significant investment for the future.

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It comes in the wake of securing several new prestigious clients south of the Forth and across the Central Belt.

“The Dunfermline office will be the base for 20 members of staff from within our 170-strong operating team.”

Among Kilmac’s ongoing projects is the £100 million Dunfermline Learning Campus, the biggest Passivhaus project in Europe.

It has also worked on Perth Museum, Madras College in St Andrews and the Broughty Ferry flood defences.

Key appointments

Kilmac became an employee owned business 18 months ago.

The company has since made several key in-house promotions which the founders say is part of their succession planning.

The new roles are finance director Julie Scobie, construction director Liam Wilkie and bid director James Wilson in the expanding business.

“Between them the three new board members have amassed nearly 50 years with Kilmac,” said Mr McDonald.

“We were delighted with the response from our clients to the announcement that we were going down the employee ownership route to ensure a smooth transition further down the line.

“They have been fully on-board and that will be reflected by the turnover in the annual accounts in the years ahead.”

