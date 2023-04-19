Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching job in Finland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment, Stevie Grieve, will take charge of an academy team in Finland.

SJK, based in Seinäjoki, have appointed the 36-year-old, who has also worked as a tactical analyst with Dundee United, until the end of their season.

“I’m excited,” said Grieve. “I’ve known Richie (technical director, Richard Dorman) for several years now and we’ve talked about the possibilities of working together in many different ways.

“In recent years, I have done more work as a technical director and tactical analyst but my blood draws me to coaching.

“This is a very interesting project and a very well-built club.”

Grieve got his Saints job in the summer of 2021 but left later that season.