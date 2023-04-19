Volvo XC40 Recharge one of the best to drive small electric SUVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volvo XC40 Recharge one of the best to drive small electric SUVs

Compact, stylish and great to drive, Volvo's baby electric SUV is excellent.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a fully electric SUV. Image: Volvo.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a fully electric SUV. Image: Volvo.
By Jack McKeown

The XC40 is one of my favourite small SUVs. Now Volvo has launched a fully electric version, the XC40 Recharge.

Sharing a platform with the Polestar 2, made by its sister company, the electric Volvo is an alternative to the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Prices start at around £46,000 and the well-equipped Ultimate version I spent a week with cost £55,000.

The XC40 Recharge can be had in the front-wheel drive version I drove, which has a 69kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 231hp.

Or you can go for the dual-motor, four-wheel drive version which has a larger 78kWh battery pack and delivers a whopping 408hp. That version does the 0-62mph sprint in a superfast 4.9 seconds.

The electric XC40 looks similar to its petrol and diesel counterparts. Image: Volvo.

Visually the XC40 Recharge doesn’t look too dissimilar from its petrol and diesel counterpart. The front grille is closed off as there’s no need for engine cooling and there’s a little less chrome but otherwise the two versions of the car are nigh on identical.

That’s no bad thing as the XC40 is a handsome, chunky looking car with great road presence.

Smart interior

Inside, there’s a dark but smart interior. Door linings and carpets are made from 97% recycled bottles, making the car more environmentally friendly.

Built quality is excellent and the cabin feels every bit as premium as anything by Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

The infotainment system has Google Assistant and Google Maps. Just say “hey Google” and you can ask the car to drive you to Inverness or adjust the heating temperature.

There’s a high quality interior. Image: Volvo.

For the most part it’s excellent and easy to use. The touchscreen is smaller than in some rivals so if you don’t use the voice assistant then carrying out tasks manually can be a bit of a fiddle. All in all it’s a smart system though and few people will be unhappy with it.

Although it’s a compact SUV room in the back is decent and there’s a 461 litre boot as well as a 31 litre space under the bonnet where you can store the charging cables.

The single motor version I drove doesn’t quite pack the punch of the twin motor version but with a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds it’s no slouch either.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is great to drive. Image: Volvo.

When it comes to range there’s not much between the two models. The single motor version does 259 miles and the twin motor unit can manage a claimed 270 miles between charges.

In reality expect a good bit less than that. I had the XC40 during the tail end of the winter and with heater and lights in use the range was around 180 miles. That’s enough for most journeys but some rival EVs such as the Tesla Model Y get much further on a full battery.

Driving the XC40

If that’s enough range for your lifestyle there’s very little reason not to buy an XC40 Recharge. It’s one of the very best electric cars I’ve driven.

My week with the XC40 Recharge involved longer drives to Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh as well as numerous shorter jaunts in Fife and Perthshire.

A great all rounder. Image: Volvo.

Ride and refinement are first rate, and there’s none of the twitchy, nervous suspension you get with most electric cars. Around town its compact size and responsive throttle and steering make it easy to manoeuvre.

On the motorway it’s a superb cruiser, with barely any wind or road noise making their way into the extremely hushed cabin. Tackle some twisty roads and grip levels are good, although it’s no sports car.

Being a Volvo it’s also one of the safest cars money can buy. I’d have liked a bit more real-world range but apart from that the Volvo XC40 Recharge is an outstanding electric SUV.

 

Facts

Price: 55,050

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 259 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

