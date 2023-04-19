Power cut leaves Dundee city centre residents without electricity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A power cut in Dundee has left residents in the DD3 area without electricity.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, a fault developed on one of SSE’s low voltage underground cables in the Rosebank Road and Rosebank Street area of the city.

Engineers were quickly despatched to the area and are currently onsite carrying out their investigations and supply restoration work.

The SSE power track website shows that around 70 postcodes have been affected by the power outage.

The outage stretches from Cotton Road to Constitution Road.

SSEN Distribution has reassured customers they are continuing to do what they can to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.

They are aiming to have power restored by 5.30pm on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers who have been affected by this afternoon’s power cut.

“We’d like to assure them that our engineers on site are doing all they can to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”