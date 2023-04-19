Power cut leaves Dundee city centre residents without electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Power cut leaves Dundee city centre residents without electricity

Residents in the Rosebank Road and Rosebank Street area of the city have been without power since 2.30pm.

By Ben MacDonald
Engineers are currently trying to turn power back on at Rosebank Road. Image: Google Street View
Engineers are currently trying to turn power back on at Rosebank Road. Image: Google Street View

A power cut in Dundee has left residents in the DD3 area without electricity.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, a fault developed on one of SSE’s low voltage underground cables in the Rosebank Road and Rosebank Street area of the city.

Engineers were quickly despatched to the area and are currently onsite carrying out their investigations and supply restoration work.

The SSE power track website shows that around 70 postcodes have been affected by the power outage.

The outage stretches from Cotton Road to Constitution Road.

The area affected by the outage. Image: SSE

SSEN Distribution has reassured customers they are continuing to do what they can to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.

They are aiming to have power restored by 5.30pm on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers who have been affected by this afternoon’s power cut.

“We’d like to assure them that our engineers on site are doing all they can to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”

