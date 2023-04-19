KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road

Humza Yousaf has said he'll delay the launch of Scotland's deposit return scheme. If he wasn't counting on the Greens' support would he scrap it altogether?

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf intends to introduce the deposit return scheme next spring, instead of later this year. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire.
By Kezia Dugdale

A prominent restaurateur has been in the papers this week discussing the growing trend of eateries asking for a deposit before you book a table with them.

Apparently, as a populous, we’re pretty awful at keeping our promises, with the number of restaurant “no-shows” rocketing post pandemic.

This is causing no end of pain for businesses who pay for stock and staff to cater for a full house, only to be left standing by the door in hope of passing trade.

This particular restaurateur experimented with different deposit amounts and settled on £50 a head.

If you pay that in advance, you will show up, it seems. Pay just £5 a head and you might consider it a price worth paying if you decide to just nestle into your couch with a pizza instead of heading out on a Saturday night.

It poses really interesting questions about what we consider to be worth our time and our money. Questions which surely also apply to Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "This maddening deposit return policy would have been canned if it wasn’t for the Bute House Agreement that binds the SNP and Greens together in Parliament."

The issue was kicked into the long grass yesterday, when Humza Yousaf announced it would now be introduced next spring, instead of the proposed start date of August this year.

Under the scheme, each of us will be asked to pay an extra 20p on any glass, metal or PET plastic drinks containers of both alcoholic and soft drinks when we buy them.

That 20p is a deposit which we’ll get back if we return said bottle to one of the official points.

Deposit return scheme is a tax on the poor

We’ve been here before friends.

I remember collecting Hays glass bottles as a kid in the 80s and exchanging them at newsagents for penny chews. I suppose that was my introduction to the circular economy.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater with plastic bottles on a litter pick.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has pushed for the deposit return scheme. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Now I keep our glass recycling in the garage in some old Ikea plastic crates. When the lids no longer close, it’s time to go to the bottle bank.

Our nearest one is 100ft from our house. But it’s also in the grounds of a primary school. And in all honesty, it feels wrong to be tossing our empties in the school car park bin yard.

Guilt, for what I’m not sure, is a strong enough vibe to persuade us to pile the glass in the car and drive to the supermarket.

Is future me really going to sit on a Saturday morning and siphon out the wheat from the chaff, taking the wine and beer bottles in for my 20ps and the mankyish mayonnaise and pasta sauce and jam jars to the bottle bank?

On my most virtuous days, yes. Most days though, I’ll probably take the hit. What’s 20p on a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc anyway?

Crate filled with empty wine and beer bottles
The deposit return scheme would add 20p to the price of a bottle of wine. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

It’s nothing in percentage terms, compared to 20p on a plastic bottle of apple juice, or a 2ltre bottle of cola.

This is a policy that isn’t a choice for those on the poorest incomes, it’s a tax. One with a rebate that is only accessible with energy, organisation and time.

Practicalities should trump politics

The logistics for consumers are troublesome. But the reality for producers is that the deposit scheme represents an existential threat.

It demands different labelling for items made in Scotland destined for sale across the UK. And it will lead to fewer choices in Scotland too as producers elsewhere opt out of the Scottish market because it’s just not worth the hassle.

There’s a litany of bids for special exemptions. These are all legitimate arguments that, combined, shatter any semblance of belief this scheme will work.

One special plea has come from foodbanks, who receive goods close to date from wholesale supermarkets. Who is paying the deposit then? Does the donor pay to donate? The foodbank to receive?

The truth is this maddening deposit return policy would have been canned if it wasn’t for the Bute House Agreement that binds the SNP and Greens together in Parliament.

It guarantees that this policy is marked ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, rather than heading for the rubbish heap where most of us hoped it would end up on.

