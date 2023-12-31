Raith’s Jack Hamilton eyes Fife derby redemption after Arbroath keeper’s ‘Puskas Award contender’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith’s Jack Hamilton eyes Fife derby redemption after Arbroath keeper’s ‘Puskas Award contender’

The Rovers striker netted his seventh goal of the season in Saturday's draw against his former club.

By Craig Cairns
Raith's Jack Hamilton missed a chance to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.
Raith's Jack Hamilton missed a chance to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.

A visibly disappointed Jack Hamilton urged Raith Rovers to use Tuesday’s huge Fife derby to get back to winning ways.

The striker netted his seventh goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with his former side Arbroath at Stark’s Park.

The 23-year-old’s header put Raith two goals ahead but a wonder striker from Arbroath’s back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams – amid an ongoing injury crisis – inspired the away side to an unlikely comeback.

Hamilton revealed that post-match the goal was being discussed as a potential contender for the Puskas Award, a prize handed out annually to what is judged as the most aesthetically pleasing goal in world football.

Leighton McIntosh’s penalty with 10 minutes to go meant Rovers finished off an incredible year top of the Scottish Championship yet slightly down after two consecutive home draws.

Jack Hamilton: Raith must learn from mistakes

“We’re disappointed when we don’t win a game,” said Hamilton. “But we’ve done well this season, we need to keep taking the positives and build again.

“We need to learn from our mistakes, we were in on Sunday to look over the game and see what we can do better for the next game.

“It’s the derby on Tuesday so there’s no better game to get back to winning ways.

“We should be dealing with that better, to be 2-0 up and to give away. It’s a great strike, you can’t take that away from the keeper, but it’s really just disappointing from us.

“It’s an unbelievable strike, I’ve never seen a strike like that from a goalie before.

Arbroath’s Ali Adams scored a goal-of-the-season contender against Raith. Image: SNS.

“We were literally saying in the dressing room that it will probably be up for the Puskas Award for goal of the year.

“Fair play to him, hats off to him, it’s a great strike. One I’d take, definitely.”

The Raith striker could have easily had his eighth goal of the season soon after his seventh had he connected as well with another Aidan Connolly cross.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, the ball bounced wide and soon after Arbroath were thrown a lifeline through Adams’ goal.

‘I should be hitting the back of the net’

“I definitely should be scoring that,” he said. “Going by my standards, I should be hitting the back of the net. These things happen, hopefully I can do better next time.

Jack Hamilton was visibly disappointed following Raith’s draw with Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“We’ve had a great season so far, the last two results have not gone our way. We’ve not been up to the standards that we set at the start of the season.

“We’ll still take the positives out the game and try to push on from there.”

