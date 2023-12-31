Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak hungry for more in Fife derby after finally breaking his Pars duck with Ayr United double

Alex Jakubiak has confessed he was feeling the pressure of failing to break his duck with Dunfermline Athletic.

But, with a massive New Year Fife derby against Raith Rovers next up, the former Dundee striker is convinced he can now hit a hot streak after his double against Ayr United.

Jakubiak had gone an unlucky 13 games without finding the back of the net.

But he needed just over two minutes to put an end to that disappointing record with the opener at Somerset Park.

Just seven minutes later, the 27-year-old had doubled his tally for the campaign.

He reckons he could have had what would have been his first senior hat-trick after passing up another first-half opportunity.

But the ex-Watford trainee admits it was a relief to finally get off the mark for the Pars.

He said: “It’s been, for me, a long time coming.

“I’ve had some sitters that I should have scored in previous games.

‘There’s always pressure’

“So, to finally get the first one and two, I’m really happy with that.

“I think as strikers there’s always pressure on you to score goals. So, that wasn’t anything new to me.

“And I know myself that once I’m up and running I can score goals.

“So, that was never an issue in the back of my mind.

“It was just a matter of getting that first one and now hopefully there’s more to follow.”

Asked if his confidence had taken a knock, he added: “One hundred per cent. I think it’s different if you score a few and then miss a few.

“But, having not scored and then missing some of the chances I have missed, as a striker you just have to keep getting in positions and just keep plugging away.

“And, to be fair to myself, I have done that.

“It sounds weird when I’ve not scored in 13 games, but I’ve always got belief in myself.

“Having scored the first goal so early [against Ayr], that helps. I’m just disappointed I didn’t get more.”

‘I just want to push on’

With the Fife derby clash with rivals Raith Rovers on Tuesday, Jakubiak finding his scoring touch may have been timed perfectly.

The Englishman scored five in four games on loan at Falkirk in season 2017-18 to prove he can be ‘streaky’.

Last term, his 10 goals in 30 appearances for Dundee included four goals in four matches in the Viaplay Cup and three in four in the spring.

Asked if he was the kind of striker to go on scoring runs, he added: “I believe so, yes. In the seasons I have scored a few goals that’s been the kind of way it’s happened.

“I just want to push on from this now.

“Hopefully I can get another couple of Tuesday.”