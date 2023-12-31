Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak hungry for more in Fife derby after finally breaking his Pars duck with Ayr United double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak hungry for more in Fife derby after finally breaking his Pars duck with Ayr United double

The former Dundee marksman had gone 13 games without netting since joining the Fifers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Alex Jakubiak has confessed he was feeling the pressure of failing to break his duck with Dunfermline Athletic.

But, with a massive New Year Fife derby against Raith Rovers next up, the former Dundee striker is convinced he can now hit a hot streak after his double against Ayr United.

Jakubiak had gone an unlucky 13 games without finding the back of the net.

But he needed just over two minutes to put an end to that disappointing record with the opener at Somerset Park.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring his second goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak (left) celebrates his second goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Just seven minutes later, the 27-year-old had doubled his tally for the campaign.

He reckons he could have had what would have been his first senior hat-trick after passing up another first-half opportunity.

But the ex-Watford trainee admits it was a relief to finally get off the mark for the Pars.

He said: “It’s been, for me, a long time coming.

“I’ve had some sitters that I should have scored in previous games.

‘There’s always pressure’

“So, to finally get the first one and two, I’m really happy with that.

“I think as strikers there’s always pressure on you to score goals. So, that wasn’t anything new to me.

“And I know myself that once I’m up and running I can score goals.

“So, that was never an issue in the back of my mind.

“It was just a matter of getting that first one and now hopefully there’s more to follow.”

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak has Michael O'Halloran for support as he gets on the ball against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak is hopeful for more goals after breaking his duck against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Asked if his confidence had taken a knock, he added: “One hundred per cent. I think it’s different if you score a few and then miss a few.

“But, having not scored and then missing some of the chances I have missed, as a striker you just have to keep getting in positions and just keep plugging away.

“And, to be fair to myself, I have done that.

“It sounds weird when I’ve not scored in 13 games, but I’ve always got belief in myself.

“Having scored the first goal so early [against Ayr], that helps. I’m just disappointed I didn’t get more.”

‘I just want to push on’

With the Fife derby clash with rivals Raith Rovers on Tuesday, Jakubiak finding his scoring touch may have been timed perfectly.

The Englishman scored five in four games on loan at Falkirk in season 2017-18 to prove he can be ‘streaky’.

Last term, his 10 goals in 30 appearances for Dundee included four goals in four matches in the Viaplay Cup and three in four in the spring.

Asked if he was the kind of striker to go on scoring runs, he added: “I believe so, yes. In the seasons I have scored a few goals that’s been the kind of way it’s happened.

“I just want to push on from this now.

“Hopefully I can get another couple of Tuesday.”

More from Football

Raith's Jack Hamilton missed a chance to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.
Raith's Jack Hamilton eyes Fife derby redemption after Arbroath keeper's 'Puskas Award contender'
Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.
LISTEN: Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams on sensational strike - '3,800 people thought it was…
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has moved into management. Image: PA
Charlie Adam named Fleetwood Town boss as Dundonian duo join his coaching staff
Delirious Dundee United players celebrate against Partick Thistle
5 Dundee United talking points: A Tony Watt first and the unsung heroes
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points - Fife derby selection crisis, opportunity knocks for kids…
Police are investigating damage to Tannadice Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and forensics swarm Tannadice after break-in causes damage to Dundee United's stadium
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam 'set' for first managerial role at Fleetwood Town as ex-Hibs…
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St…
Joe Shaughnessy struck late again for Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
4 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock drama as Tony Docherty's mentality monsters strike again
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen injury updates in…