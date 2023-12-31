3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – Fife derby selection crisis, opportunity knocks for kids and striker finally breaks his duck

Dunfermline went from the high of a stunning start at Somerset Park to the low of succumbing to Ayr United’s comeback in the 2-2 draw.

Perhaps worse was to come as the Pars’ injury curse struck hard once more.

However, manager James McPake was ‘proud’ of the way his players withstood yet more adversity to avoid defeat and keep themselves two points clear in fourth.

Selection concerns

When does a selection dilemma become a crisis?

With Tuesday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers coming up fast, Dunfermline would love to have a full squad to choose from.

But this season has not worked out like that for manager James McPake.

Just when one issue has cleared another has taken its place to give the Pars boss more problems to solve.

On Saturday, against Ayr United, Sam Fisher returned from a brief concussion lay-off to combine with Rhys Breen in defence.

Breen was making his second appearance after eight weeks out with a hamstring problem – but worryingly it seemed to resurface in the second-half.

That brought Kyle Benedictus off the bench with 21 minutes remaining for his first outing in two months because of a thigh strain.

By the full-time whistle, Benedictus was hobbling again and there were major concerns the injury had struck again.

Michael O’Halloran also had to be replaced at Somerset Park, whilst Ewan Otoo’s fitness failed him for the first time this season during the warm-up.

Already sidelined were Chris Hamilton, Lewis McCann and Matty Todd from the starting line-up just seven days previously.

With Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Andrew Tod also on the treatment table, McPake’s squad is being stretched beyond its limits.

It remains to be seen how bad the setbacks are for Benedictus and Breen, and how many of the others might be passed fit for Raith.

But having to constantly solve conundrums with each team selection must be trying for McPake.

Opportunity knocks

Dunfermline’s threadbare squad has required McPake to bring the future closer.

Saturday’s trip to Somerset Park saw teenagers Miller Fenton, Liam Hoggan and Jake Sutherland bolster the bench.

As the injuries continued, Sutherland was handed his debut in attack.

It was not the easiest of matches to be thrown into, but the 17-year-old handled the occasion impressively.

Full-back Fenton, 20, made his first start for the Pars in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United in September.

Defender Hoggan enjoyed his debut for the Fifers in the Viaplay Cup win over Annan Athletic in July.

And fellow 17-year-old Ewan McLeod, a midfielder, made his bow against United in the Challenge Cup.

Given he already has a dozen appearances at first-team level, it is easy to forget that Tod, son of former favourite Andy, is also just 17.

Dunfermline are hopeful progress with their training ground will aid their aim of building a strong youth set-up.

In McPake they have a manager with a proven track record of giving young talent a chance.

And those opportunities may come sooner – and more frequently – if the Fifers’ injury curse continues.

Off and running

Dunfermline’s opening half an hour against Ayr was as impressive as they have been in recent weeks.

The major positive was they turned their possession and attacking intent into goals.

Central to that was Alex Jakubiak.

The striker netted his first goal for the Pars after just two minutes – and his second after nine.

At times this season, the former Dundee marksman has appeared burdened by his failure to get off the mark for the Fifers.

Opportunities have been spurned, efforts have been snatched at and passes have been made instead of shots taken on.

Each missed chance has appeared to chip away at the 27-year-old’s confidence.

But he was clearly full of belief as, buoyed by a smart opening goal on the turn moments before, he speared in his second.

There was only one thing on his mind has his electric pace surged him away from marker George Stanger before the bottom corner of the net was found.

Jakubiak, manager McPake and Dunfermline will be hopeful there is more of the same to come in the coming weeks.