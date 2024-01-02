Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe

Alasdair Muldoon pled guilty to attacking the male by seizing him by the throat and compressing it.

By Jamie McKenzie
Muldoon appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Kirkcaldy Kris Miller, Courier, 10/09/12. Picture today shows building exterior sign for Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for story about possible closure.
A Glenrothes lout who choked his victim during a nasty assault has been told to carry out unpaid work and pay him compensation.

Alasdair Muldoon previously pled guilty to attacking the male by seizing him by the throat and compressing it, restricting his breathing, at a property in the town’s Alexander Road on March 26 2022.

The 24-year-old pinned his victim to a bed before repeatedly punching and kneeing him on the head.

Muldoon, of Ayton Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing in late December.

Choked victim

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court the incident took place in a room within a communal flat in residential community housing for homeless people.

The fiscal depute said Muldoon had questioned a male in the property about the whereabouts of his laptop but he did not know where it was, leading to an argument.

She said: “The accused then pinned (the male) to the bed and began to choke him using his hands.

“He felt he could not breathe and attempted to push the accused off him.

“The accused began to repeatedly punch him on the left side of his face before kneeing him on the face.

“Through fear, (the male) told the accused he would go and get his laptop despite not knowing where it was”.

When Muldoon moved back, he ran out of the room.

His victim was later taken to A&E at Victoria Hospital and found to have extensive swelling to the left side of his face and scalp and mild bruising to the right side of his neck and right shoulder.

Unpaid work order

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson argued for an alternative to custody and said Muldoon is employed, does not currently have any issues with illicit substance abuse and is a young father.

He said Muldoon is remorseful and would apologise to his victim if he could.

Mr Robertson said when Muldoon first appeared in relation to the matter, he spent 38 days remanded in custody and was released by the sheriff appeal court.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Muldoon it was a serious matter and highlighted a criminal record containing analogous convictions for assault.

He said Muldoon’s social work report was generally positive and demonstrates he has “done a great deal” to change his lifestyle and attitude in recent years.

The sheriff sentenced Muldoon to 120 hours of unpaid work and 12 months of offender supervision, as part of a community payback order, and ordered him to pay £350 in compensation to his victim.

