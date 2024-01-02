Tayside creative agency’s pride as it’s named a Great Place to Work

A Dundee creative agency has become the first Tayside business to be named a Great Place to Work.

Broughty Ferry business Altar Group is an integrated marketing, design and digital agency.

It operates design studio Avian, web design company Blue2 Digital and public relations firm Ginger PR

It is one of only 17 companies in Scotland to achieve Great Place to Work accreditation.

Altar impressed the Great Place to Work organisation to earn the award.

The firm will now be considered for certification as one of the UK’s best workplaces.

The business, which mas more than 30 staff, moved to employee ownership in 2021.

Vicki Anderson, director of finance and operations, Altar, said: “Our people are our biggest asset. They drive our business forward and their creative skills and talents are our USP.

“That’s why it makes complete sense to look after them and provide a working environment we can all be proud of.

“We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can thrive, contribute and find fulfilment in their work.

“No workplace will ever be perfect but we are confident we have created a working platform that empowers our employees to produce outstanding results for our clients.”

Award ‘just the beginning’ for Altar Group

Ms Anderson said the move to employee ownership had given staff more of a say in how the business is run.

She added: “Their voices are heard and there is complete transparency over our financial results, with a fully approachable management team.

“This is just the beginning for Altar Group. e are using the feedback we received from our application to implement improvements that will make this an even better place to work.”

The group is living wage accredited, with employees also benefitting from tax-free profit-share bonuses as part of the employee ownership trust set-up.

Altar and Blue2 director Nial Chapman said: “We’ve worked incredibly hard on creating a culture that inspires our people.

“If you have a happy workplace and care about your people, you significantly increase your chances of operating a successful business.”