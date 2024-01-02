Tayside creative agency’s pride as it’s named a Great Place to Work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside creative agency’s pride as it’s named a Great Place to Work

One of the firm's directors said the business has been focused on creating a culture that 'inspires' staff.

By Gavin Harper
Altar Group chief executive Scott McCallum; digital director Nial Chapman, finance director Vicki Anderson and communications director at Ginger PR Elaine Fleming. Image: Altar Group.
A Dundee creative agency has become the first Tayside business to be named a Great Place to Work.

Broughty Ferry business Altar Group is an integrated marketing, design and digital agency.

It operates design studio Avian, web design company Blue2 Digital and public relations firm Ginger PR

It is one of only 17 companies in Scotland to achieve Great Place to Work accreditation.

Altar impressed the Great Place to Work organisation to earn the award.

The firm will now be considered for certification as one of the UK’s best workplaces.

Altar Group operates from a converted church in Broughty Ferry.

The business, which mas more than 30 staff, moved to employee ownership in 2021.

Vicki Anderson, director of finance and operations, Altar, said: “Our people are our biggest asset. They drive our business forward and their creative skills and talents are our USP.

“That’s why it makes complete sense to look after them and provide a working environment we can all be proud of.

“We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can thrive, contribute and find fulfilment in their work.

“No workplace will ever be perfect but we are confident we have created a working platform that empowers our employees to produce outstanding results for our clients.”

Award ‘just the beginning’ for Altar Group

Ms Anderson said the move to employee ownership had given staff more of a say in how the business is run.

She added: “Their voices are heard and there is complete transparency over our financial results, with a fully approachable management team.

Some of the company’s 30-plus staff. Image: Altar Group

“This is just the beginning for Altar Group. e are using the feedback we received from our application to implement improvements that will make this an even better place to work.”

The group is living wage accredited, with employees also benefitting from tax-free profit-share bonuses as part of the employee ownership trust set-up.

Altar and Blue2 director Nial Chapman said: “We’ve worked incredibly hard on creating a culture that inspires our people.

“If you have a happy workplace and care about your people, you significantly increase your chances of operating a successful business.”

Conversation