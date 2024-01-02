Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid

David Wright, 30, who served in South Sudan, was also locked up for attacking his partner and police, including spitting blood at a PC.

By Ross Gardiner
David Wright's rampage and car jacking at Asda was caught on camera.
A topless and shoeless Dundee veteran has been jailed for trying to carjack a shopper in an Asda car park.

David Wright dragged the female motorist from her car and jumped in the driver’s seat.

The 30-year-old had already tried to rob another woman during his half-naked rampage outside the Asda in Kirkton.

Other shoppers filmed him as he forced his way into the car, shortly after jumping on the roof of another moving vehicle, before falling off onto his back.

The busy store was forced to close its doors during the chaos.

Once arrested, Wright told police he wanted to write a letter of apology.

But a year later, he clashed with officers in the same car park, severely injuring one.

Wright, who completed two tours while serving in the forces, including one in South Sudan, was jailed for 25 months.

Car park carnage

Wright, 30, of Napier Drive, Dundee, was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth, where he has been remanded since February.

Previously, Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said supermarket staff became aware of topless and shoeless Wright’s “erratic” behaviour at about midday on June 14 2021.

The shop, busy with schoolchildren on their lunchbreak, had to shut its doors as he ranted outside.

David Wright jumping on a car roof
Wright in mid-air as he jumped on a moving car’s roof in a video poste don Twitter.
David Wright fell from the car onto his back
Wright fell from the car onto his back.

Ms Milligan said a witness, who had already seen Wright jumping up and down on the bonnets of cars, was walking towards the shop with her handbag on her shoulder.

Wright approached and asked: “Can I get a shot of that bag?”

He grabbed the bag and pulled it off the distressed woman’s shoulder but she managed to cling onto it.

Wright left and clambered over the bonnets of three cars, causing damage to each.

Carjack bid

Minutes later, Wright approached a Volkswagen Scirocco which had just arrived.

He yelled: “Get out the car you ginger bitch.”

After initially opening the passenger-side door, he ran to the driver’s side and seized the woman by her neck.

David Wright car-jacking attempt
Wright first wrenched open the passenger-side door. 
David Wright car-jacking attempt
He then dragged the driver from the car.

He dragged her from the car to the ground, where she sustained injuries and damaged her clothing.

She screamed for help as Wright got into the car. Video showing another witness stopping his getaway circulated on social media.

After being arrested, Wright told police: “Everything was a blur to me.

“I have no recollection due to drugs and alcohol.

“I would like to write an apology letter.”

Returned to scene of crime

Just over a year later, Wright returned to the same car park.

Police were called on May 15 because topless Wright had been approaching shoppers outside.

Officers arrived at 4.50pm and Wright initially ran before taking on a fighting stance.

He severely injured one officer by causing their chin to strike the tarmac, requiring five stitches to seal the 3cm cut.

Asda Kirkton, Dundee
Wright twice went on the rampage at Asda Kirkton.

Wright attacked two more police, including kicking one in her face.

In October, he admitted assaulting and attempting to rob the women and assaulting three police officers, as well as vandalising three cars in his first rampage.

He admitted assaulting three police officers on the second occasion.

Domestic violence

At last week’s hearing, Wright was also sentenced for violent offending on a separate occasion.

On Hogmanay last year, he assaulted his partner in a flat in Dundee, preventing her from leaving the room, pulling and pushing her and pinning her down.

His violence continued when police arrived, elbowing one on the body, then grabbing another by the neck, elbowing him on the head, spitting blood towards his face, attempting to gouge his eye and repeatedly attempting to bite him on the face.

A third PC was kicked on the body and had his neck spat on.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Wright was bailed at Dundee Sheriff Court but quickly breached. Image: DC Thomson.

Wright appeared from custody on January 2 last year and bailed with special conditions to leave his partner alone but on February 21 and 22, he returned to the flat and assaulted her again.

He repeatedly seized her by the clothing and body and dragged her back into the flat and again resisted arrest by struggling violently, lashing out and pulling PAVA spray from one officer.

Two tours in armed forces

The court previously heard Wright has just two previous convictions, from 2010 and 2011.

Solicitor Mike Short said his client suffers from mental health issues but abused drugs and alcohol at the time.

He explained Wright intends to work in construction where he will routinely be tested for drugs and alcohol.

“He’s someone who’s now stable, he’s very keen to get back to work.

“Mr Wright was clearly unwell at the time but that is not a defence.

“This is a young man who did two tours in the forces – he went to South Sudan.

“I do believe he’s worth the effort, I think he can be helped.

“If he gets back into employment, he can’t take alcohol and he can’t take drugs.

“This is something we’ve got to get right this time.”

Jailed

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Wright for a total of 25 months, backdated to February 23, and then 11 months of supervision.

He said: “You do have certain problems, I understand that, but at the end of the day it was your decision to take alcohol and drugs that exacerbated things.

“In my view, in order to adequately express the public’s disapproval, to punish you and to deter other people from behaving in this sort of way, it has to be a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

