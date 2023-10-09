Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket

A topless and shoeless thug tried to carjack a shopper in an Asda car park.

David Wright dragged the female motorist from her car and hopped in the driver’s seat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had also tried to mug another woman during his half-naked rampage outside Asda in Kirkton.

The busy store was forced to close its doors during the one-man riot.

When caught, delivery driver Wright told police he wanted to write a letter of apology.

But a year later, he clashed with police in the same car park, severely injuring one officer.

Lunchtime lunacy

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told the court supermarket staff became aware of Wright’s “erratic” behaviour at about midday on June 14, 2021.

She said the 30-year-old was topless, shoeless and shouting.

The shop, busy with schoolchildren on their lunchbreak, had to shut its doors.

A witness drove into the car park but parked at the rear of the area after seeing Wright jumping up and down on the bonnets of cars.

She walked towards the shop with her handbag on her shoulder.

Wright approached and asked: “Can I get a shot of that bag.”

He was told no.

However, he grabbed the bag and pulled it off the woman’s shoulder.

The victim was distressed, but she was able to hold on to her bag, the court heard.

Wright then left her to climb over a trio of car bonnets, causing damage to each car.

Carjack attempt at Asda Kirkton

Minutes later, Wright approached a Volkswagen Scirocco which drew into the car park.

He demanded the woman driving get out, shouting: “Get out the car you ginger b***h.”

Wright ran to the driver’s side and seized the woman by her neck.

He dragged her from the car and to the ground, where she sustained injuries and damaged her clothing.

She screamed for help as Wright got into the car, but he never managed to make off.

After being arrested, Wright told police: “Everything was a blur to me.

“I have no recollection due to drugs and alcohol.

“I would like to write an apology letter.”

Deja vu

Just over a year later, Wright returned to the same car park.

Police were called on May 15 after topless Wright had been approaching shoppers outside.

Officers arrived at 4.50pm and although Wright began to run, he soon took on a fighting stance.

He severely injured one officer, causing their chin to strike the tarmac and requiring five stitches to seal the 3cm cut.

Wright attacked two more, including kicking one officer in her face.

Admissions

Wright, of Napier Drive, admitted assaulting one woman and trying to rob her of her handbag on June 14 in 2021.

He admitted vandalising three cars and then assaulting the second woman by seizing her by the neck, dragging her from her vehicle and throwing her to the ground to her injury and with the intention of robbing her.

Wright also admitted assaulting a trio of police officers in the same car park on May 15 last year.

The court heard Wright has just two previous convictions, from 2010 and 2011.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 3 for reports.

