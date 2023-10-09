Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket

David Wright then attacked three police officers when he returned to the Derwent Avenue Asda a year later.

By Ross Gardiner
Asda in Kirkton.
Asda in Kirkton.

A topless and shoeless thug tried to carjack a shopper in an Asda car park.

David Wright dragged the female motorist from her car and hopped in the driver’s seat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had also tried to mug another woman during his half-naked rampage outside Asda in Kirkton.

The busy store was forced to close its doors during the one-man riot.

When caught, delivery driver Wright told police he wanted to write a letter of apology.

But a year later, he clashed with police in the same car park, severely injuring one officer.

Lunchtime lunacy

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told the court supermarket staff became aware of Wright’s “erratic” behaviour at about midday on June 14, 2021.

She said the 30-year-old was topless, shoeless and shouting.

The shop, busy with schoolchildren on their lunchbreak, had to shut its doors.

A witness drove into the car park but parked at the rear of the area after seeing Wright jumping up and down on the bonnets of cars.

Asda in Kirkton.
Asda in Kirkton where topless Wright’s rampage took place.

She walked towards the shop with her handbag on her shoulder.

Wright approached and asked: “Can I get a shot of that bag.”

He was told no.

However, he grabbed the bag and pulled it off the woman’s shoulder.

The victim was distressed, but she was able to hold on to her bag, the court heard.

Wright then left her to climb over a trio of car bonnets, causing damage to each car.

Carjack attempt at Asda Kirkton

Minutes later, Wright approached a Volkswagen Scirocco which drew into the car park.

He demanded the woman driving get out, shouting: “Get out the car you ginger b***h.”

Wright ran to the driver’s side and seized the woman by her neck.

He dragged her from the car and to the ground, where she sustained injuries and damaged her clothing.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

She screamed for help as Wright got into the car, but he never managed to make off.

After being arrested, Wright told police: “Everything was a blur to me.

“I have no recollection due to drugs and alcohol.

“I would like to write an apology letter.”

Deja vu

Just over a year later, Wright returned to the same car park.

Police were called on May 15 after topless Wright had been approaching shoppers outside.

Officers arrived at 4.50pm and although Wright began to run, he soon took on a fighting stance.

He severely injured one officer, causing their chin to strike the tarmac and requiring five stitches to seal the 3cm cut.

Wright attacked two more, including kicking one officer in her face.

Admissions

Wright, of Napier Drive, admitted assaulting one woman and trying to rob her of her handbag on June 14 in 2021.

He admitted vandalising three cars and then assaulting the second woman by seizing her by the neck, dragging her from her vehicle and throwing her to the ground to her injury and with the intention of robbing her.

Wright also admitted assaulting a trio of police officers in the same car park on May 15 last year.

The court heard Wright has just two previous convictions, from 2010 and 2011.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 3 for reports.

