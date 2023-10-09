ALAN GRANT: Why is victim-blaming Israel acceptable in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

ALAN GRANT: Why is victim-blaming Israel acceptable in Scotland?

Guest columnist Alan Grant says some Scottish politicians have responded to violence between Israeli and Palestinian forces with the grace of a bowling ball being thrown down an elevator shaft.

Israel Palestine
Violence has erupted between Israeli and Palestinian forces after fired thousands of rockets from Gaza. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
By Alan Grant

This past weekend, the world was shocked as violence erupted between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

In what the UN Security Council acknowledged to be a “game-changing” series of events, death, damage, and destruction returned to the region with hundreds of lives reported to have been ended wastefully.

The sheer size and scale of the terror has drawn near-universal condemnation from across decent politics but there were, inevitably, some on the political and cultural left who responded with all the grace of a bowling ball being thrown down an elevator shaft.

Corbynite Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba choose the moment to take to Twitter to declare, “We will not see peace or justice without an end to the occupation of Palestine,” an innocuous statement in isolation perhaps, but not in the context of the human misery unfolding across our TV screens.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied

Similarly, Green MSP Maggie Chapman thought it was appropriate to Tweet a garbled and unlettered, and deeply misguided, heap of words about “apartheid” and “imperial aggression” as the bodies lay cooling.

Her colleague, Ross Greer, also piped up with some obfuscatory remarks about what the actual cause of the attack on Israel was… Israel. Presumably to restore some gender balance to the whataboutery.

The subtext was deafening: this is what Israel gets.

Those with longer memories will remember a similar refrain, notably espoused by Dundonian George Galloway, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Rather than Israeli domestic policy, that argument alleged that the deaths caused were the fault of American foreign policy and not, as would seem obvious, of the barbaric and theocratic murderers.

However you slice it, it seems that the Scottish left, certainly on its outside flank, has a real issue with victim-blaming when it comes to certain countries to whom they have become fundamentally and ideologically opposed.

It was the United States of America in 2001 and it is Israel in 2023.

These statements from three prominent MSPs, like the signage held up by an appalling minority of Celtic fans at a recent game, are wholly unacceptable under these circumstances.

They are free to say these things, nobody worth listening to is advocating censoring Chapman, Greer, or Villalba, but they should not be left in any doubt how odious what they had to say was.

Thankfully, many cooler heads in Scottish political life have made that clear.

Chapman’s comments in particular, which were followed by a cringe-worthy doubling-down, attracted the ire of the online public and several high-profile Tories.

They were right to do so and serious questions must now be asked in particular about the North East MSP’s suitability to remain Deputy Convener of Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

Chapman, Greer, and Villalba are most likely decent people suffering from a moral and ethical blind spot

What makes it worse, is that Chapman, Greer, and Villalba, as well as those who agree with them, are most likely decent people suffering from a moral and ethical blind spot.

Under almost any other set of circumstances one could imagine, they would see a country under attack and recognise it as terrorism.

They would see victim-blaming and would react appropriately, with revulsion.

So why treat Israel differently when the dead of its population lie in its streets?

Why the “if they didn’t want robbed, why did they leave their door unlocked” logic?

The answers to that question range from a mundane cognitive dissonance to motives about which I dare not speculate.

A period of silence from all involved would be most welcome

Either way, a period of silence followed by consistency would be most welcome from all involved.

How long this latest fighting goes on for is anybody’s guess. Also unclear at the moment is how many lives it will take, homes and businesses it will destroy, and what the cost, in both money and all other measurements, will be.

However, what is not up for doubt is that the double-standard and victim-blaming will continue as heels are dug in and not an inch of ideological ground is deemed worth giving up.

I suggest they might want to “hide their face and weep,” both for Israel and for their own moral integrity.

Alan Grant is a freelance writer and columnist. He is based in Edinburgh and writes regularly about Scottish and UK politics.

More from Comment

Councillor Steven Rome and Chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum, Valentine Scarlett, at the launch of the council's new sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: I have nothing against cyclists, but Dundee active travel plan costs too…
15
Great fun for a great cause at the Help for Kids ladies lunch. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Laughter is the best medicine, even better if it helps a good…
The proposed new Dundee stadium. Image: LJRH Architects/DC Thomson design
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's proposed new stadium is not just for football fans
14
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has a lot to lose as this week's by-election sets…
Laurence Fox.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If you think the words of Laurence Fox are harmless, you're part…
Will Humza Yousaf pay for tax rises at the ballot box? Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Voters will punish Humza Yousaf's SNP for failure to abolish unfair council…
7
How "Greater Dundee" could look. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: A year on, I’m more convinced than ever Dundee should expand into…
14
Tenpin has been a success since opening in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson design
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tenpin is a taste of Vegas (or Blackpool) in Dundee
ALAN GRANT: Why is victim-blaming Israel acceptable in Scotland?
JIM SPENCE: Dundee is being fobbed off in the 'weesht for indy' mentality
The VisitScotland information centre is based inside the V&A.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee deserves better than VisitScotland shun

Conversation