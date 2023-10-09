Accountants EQ appoint Caroline McKenna as chief operating officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accountants EQ appoint Caroline McKenna as chief operating officer

Caroline was the founder and chief executive of the Social Good Connect social enterprise which closed last year.

By Rob McLaren
Caroline McKenna.
Fife and Dundee accountancy firm EQ has appointed Caroline McKenna as chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Caroline will lead the firm’s strategy for people, culture and operational excellence.

She previously was the founder and chief executive of the Dundee-based Social Good Connect social enterprise.

At EQ she will influence the company’s culture and strategic direction with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusiveness.

EQ has an annual turnover of £10 million and 140 staff across its locations in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes.

Iain Gordon, partnership chairman, said: “Caroline brings a wealth of cross sector senior experience in developing high performing teams.

“Her positive energy will further strengthen our culture, enabling us to continue our focus on delivering a first-class service to our expanding client base.

“The EQ team look forward to working closely with Caroline to deliver our exciting plans for the future.”

Caroline said: “EQ’s future success is determined by our people and successful operational governance goes hand in hand with the team providing outstanding service to each of our clients.”

Social Good Connect was a platform which connected employees to volunteering opportunities.

The business signed up more than 300 charities and 50 businesses but closed in December 2022.

