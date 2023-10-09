Accountants EQ appoint Caroline McKenna as chief operating officer

Fife and Dundee accountancy firm EQ has appointed Caroline McKenna as chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Caroline will lead the firm’s strategy for people, culture and operational excellence.

She previously was the founder and chief executive of the Dundee-based Social Good Connect social enterprise.

At EQ she will influence the company’s culture and strategic direction with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusiveness.

EQ has an annual turnover of £10 million and 140 staff across its locations in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes.

Iain Gordon, partnership chairman, said: “Caroline brings a wealth of cross sector senior experience in developing high performing teams.

“Her positive energy will further strengthen our culture, enabling us to continue our focus on delivering a first-class service to our expanding client base.

“The EQ team look forward to working closely with Caroline to deliver our exciting plans for the future.”

Caroline said: “EQ’s future success is determined by our people and successful operational governance goes hand in hand with the team providing outstanding service to each of our clients.”

Social Good Connect was a platform which connected employees to volunteering opportunities.

The business signed up more than 300 charities and 50 businesses but closed in December 2022.