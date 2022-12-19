Social Good Connect: Jobs lost following closure of Dundee volunteering platform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-based platform that connected workers to volunteering opportunities and was helping 300 charities has closed.

Social Good Connect launched shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, when many workers were furloughed.

It was a way people could use the extra hours in a day to make a difference.

In its first year, Social Good Connect had 150 charities and businesses signed up to use the platform.

Those numbers grew again in its second year, when It had 300 charities and 50 businesses signed up.

But founder and chief executive Caroline McKenna confirmed it has closed and will be liquidated.

She said a lack of funding proved fatal.

Nine employees have lost jobs, though Ms McKenna said she was working to find them alternative employment.

Funding challenges for Dundee platform

Ms McKenna, who had plans to expand Social Good Connect across Scotland the UK, said she was devastated at having to let staff go, particularly near Christmas.

“We are incredibly disappointed that Social Good Connect’s journey has come to an end.

“As a social enterprise our organisation relies on both trading and funding.

“That has been difficult to secure over the last few months because of the continuing effects of Covid, cost of living and associated financial challenges.”

Ms McKenna said she explored all options to try and secure the required funding necessary to keep Social Good Connect running.

She added: “We are very sad that we have exhausted the funding possibilities.”

Volunteering opportunities on offer through the platform ranged from delivering food and befriending to assisting charities with finance, HR, marketing or social media.

Businesses supporting the venture include Scottish National Investment Bank, Insights, DC Thomson, Thorntons Law, NCR, Ooni and Ninja Kiwi.

Social Good Connect founder ‘proud’

Ms McKenna praised her nine-strong team.

She said people who volunteered through the platform supported people “in their greatest time of need”.

Ms McKenna added: “Thank you to all of our clients and supporters. You helped to make a difference to many people’s lives.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact we have made for communities and have been overwhelmed with positive messages of support.”

It is the second Dundee-based social enterprise to close its doors in as many months.

Women’s Business Station, which aimed to help women on their business journeys, was forced to close in November.

Ms McKenna said she hopes the legacy of Social Good Connect will be a positive one.

“We hope employer-led volunteering will continue to be a mainstay of our community.

“I will continue to connect people to causes to keep the legacy alive.”