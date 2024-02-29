Teenager bottled stranger on Stirling nightclub dancefloor

A teenager repeatedly struck a complete stranger over the head with a glass bottle on the dancefloor of Fubar nightclub in Stirling.

Ramsay Burrow was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work at a hearing at Stirling Sheriff Court this week.

His victim, a 21-year-old, was left severely injured by the first offender’s drunken assault.

After being escorted outside the club, Nando’s supervisor Burrow said: “I’ve had a sh*t night and I want to take responsibility.”

Nightclub attack

Fiscal depute Mandy Jones told the court: “At around 2am on September 4 in 2022, the complainer was on the main dancefloor at Fubar nightclub.

“A short time later, the complainer made his was across the dancefloor and bumped into a male.

“The accused struck him on the head with a glass bottle.

“This was observed by security staff.

“The accused was taken to the front door area.”

After the attack, the victim could be seen bleeding from multiple lacerations on the top and back of his head.

Burrow explained to staff his victim had spilled a drink on him and he “just hit him.”

He added: “I’ve had a sh*t night and I want to take responsibility.”

‘Embarrassed and ashamed’ first offender

Burrow, of Bantlaskine Drive in Falkirk, previously admitted assaulting his victim by pushing him on the body, struggling with him and repeatedly striking him on the head with a glass bottle to his severe injury.

He tendered the plea in January when his case was reduced from petition proceedings to a summary complaint and sentencing had been deferred for social work reports.

His solicitor said: “He was only 18 at the time of the offence, he’s now 20. This is his first offence.

“The report is, I think, quite different from most reports.

“The family haven’t experienced the criminal justice system before.

“Mr Burrow is extremely remorseful. He hasn’t told his mother because he’s so embarrassed and ashamed.

“It might be something that he has to have a discussion with her about in future.

“There’s no other outstanding matters and he’s been of good behaviour since then.

“He’s been on bail throughout.

“I don’t think that we’ll see him back here again.”

‘Serious charge, severe injury’

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney imposed 200 hours unpaid work to be completed within a year as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff said: “You have pled guilty to a serious charge.

“The consequences of your actions were severe injury.”

