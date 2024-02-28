3 Dundee United talking points after another home defeat sees Raith close gap

Dundee United remain top of the Championship thanks to their superior goal difference.

Goals from Airdrie’s Gabby McGill and Josh O’Connor inflicted the Tangerines’ fourth league defeat of the season in a frustrating night for the Tangerines.

It allowed Raith Rovers to erode the one-point gap with a draw against Morton.

The games continue to come thick and fast for United, with trips to Partick Thistle and Morton over the next week before they host Arbroath.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points after United’s 2-0 defeat to the Diamonds.

More rotation

After several changes for the weekend victory of Queen’s Park, there were another four for the visit of Airdrie.

Archie Meekison and Chris Mochrie were handed starts, as was Alex Greive after his assist from the bench against Queen’s.

That was to set up fellow substitute Glenn Middleton who returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday night.

While the changes worked a treat against Queen’s, they came up short against Airdrie as the Terrors struggled to create.

Occasionally, a player got into a dangerous position but the cross or the required finish was lacking.

With another three games in eight days to come, including two trips to the west coast, will Goodwin continue making changes or look for a more settled starting XI?

Home discomfort

It can be frustrating for fans who shell out on a season ticket and to see games that don’t match the performances on the road.

United have been excellent away from home in the Scottish Championship, losing just once and drawing twice from 12 matches.

At home, the form has been more erratic. Tuesday was their third league defeat at Tannadice, adding to four draws and six wins.

It can be difficult for a team when, as league favourites, they face a defensive set-up, especially at home.

That wasn’t the case with Airdrie who looked to dominate the ball at every opportunity.

It means United have lost half of their last six matches at Tannadice.

“I could try to put a positive spin on it – it’s only our fourth defeat in 25 games in the league – but we need to do better here at home,” said a frustrated Goodwin following the defeat.

A strong runner-up

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, we will have a very strong runner-up.

Both Dundee United and Raith have had brilliant seasons so far and either would be well out in front in last season’s Championship.

They are joint top with 51 points after 25 games played.

At this stage a year ago, Dundee were in second on 43 points after 25 matches played.

United’s city rivals would go on to win automatic promotion with a points per game (ppg) total of 1.75.

As it stands, the top two in the Championship are picking up 2.04ppg, setting it up for a fascinating run-in.