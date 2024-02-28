Man, 48, dies in crash near Blair Drummond

A 48-year-old man has died after a crash near Blair Drummond.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A84 in Stirlingshire on Tuesday night.

The driver of the black Audi, a 48-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road was closed for around six hours while crash investigations were carried out – reopening at 3am on Wednesday.

Police appeal after fatal crash near Blair Drummond

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Officers will support them while our inquiries progress.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

“We’re still keen to speak to anyone who was on the A84 around the time of the crash and saw what happened.

“Also, if anyone has dashcam footage of the area please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland quoting reference number 3135 of February 27.