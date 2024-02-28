Man, 48, dies in crash near Blair Drummond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 48, dies in crash near Blair Drummond

Police were called to the A84 around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
The A84 near Blair Drummond - where a man has died in a crash
The A84 near Blair Drummond. Image: Google Street View

A 48-year-old man has died after a crash near Blair Drummond.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A84 in Stirlingshire on Tuesday night.

The driver of the black Audi, a 48-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road was closed for around six hours while crash investigations were carried out – reopening at 3am on Wednesday.

Police appeal after fatal crash near Blair Drummond

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Officers will support them while our inquiries progress.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

“We’re still keen to speak to anyone who was on the A84 around the time of the crash and saw what happened.

“Also, if anyone has dashcam footage of the area please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland quoting reference number 3135 of February 27.

