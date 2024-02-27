News A84 near Blair Drummond Safari Park closed following collision A local diversion is in place. By Chloe Burrell February 27 2024, 8:43pm February 27 2024, 8:43pm Share A84 near Blair Drummond Safari Park closed following collision Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4907329/a84-blair-drummond-collision/ Copy Link The A84 is closed due to a collision. Image: Google Street View The A84 near Blair Drummond Safari Park has been closed in both directions due to a collision. The road was closed at Nyadd shortly after 8pm. Police have put a local diversion in place. Motorists have been advised to use an alternative route by Traffic Scotland. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.