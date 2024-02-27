Concern growing for man, 73, reported missing from Milton of Balgonie

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Milton of Balgonie man.

Alan Kinnes was last seen in Main Street of the Fife village at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

He is described as being 5ft 8in, of slim build with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a beige jacket and beanie hat.

Alan is known to frequent Coaltown of Balgonie and Markinch.

Sergeant Ross French said: “Concern is growing for Alan’s wellbeing and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Alan to please report any possible sightings to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2699 of Tuesday, 27 February, 2024.”