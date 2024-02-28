Fears Lee Ashcroft loan from Dundee could be over already as Raith Rovers await scan on injury

Raith Rovers are set to find out on Thursday if Lee Ashcroft has already played his last game for the club.

The on-loan Dundee defender will undergo a scan on his injured hamstring amidst fears he requires a lengthy recovery period.

The 30-year-old only moved to Stark’s Park last week after Raith fought off competition from rivals Dunfermline for his signature.

But his debut ended in disaster as he limped off shortly before half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Ayr United.

The former Kilmarnock and Pars stopper was then absent for Tuesday’s goalless draw with Morton as Rovers anxiously await the medical verdict.

At one end of the scale is a month on the sidelines.

However, the alternative could see Ashcroft sent back to Dundee to see out the season on the treatment table.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “Lee’s getting his scan on Thursday so we’ll know a lot more then.

“It’s his hamstring but we don’t know how serious at the moment.

Unfortunate

“The best-case scenario, you’re looking at four to six weeks [out].

“The worst-case scenario is we send him back to Dundee. We just have to wait and see.

“It’s really, really unfortunate we don’t have him at the moment.

“But Euan Murray came back on Tuesday night and did really, really well.

“When he and Keith were together at the start of the season, we were really, really solid at the back and I thought we saw that on Tuesday night.

“It was two big centre-halves, heading and kicking the ball.

“As disappointed as we are to lose Lee, which is undoubtedly a blow, especially in his first game, it’s testament to the strength of the squad we have.”

In better injury news for Raith, however, Shaun Byrne is expected to return to the fold for Friday’s trip to face Arbroath.

The midfielder was substituted during the recent 2-1 win over Dundee United with a head and facial knock.

He has missed the following encounters with Ayr United and Morton with the after-effects of that incident but should be in line for his comeback at Gayfield.

Caution

Murray explained: “Shaun will be available for Friday.

“We’ve had to follow concussion protocol and make sure he was okay. You have to err on the side of caution.

“But Shaun will be back in the squad for the Arbroath game.”

Meanwhile, Murray is hopeful Rovers can put pressure on title rivals Dundee United by beating Arbroath on Friday to go top of the Championship – at least temporarily.

Now level on points, he added: “Tuesday night was an opportunity to make sure we get another one [opportunity] on Friday evening.

“And we’ve definitely got that now.

“It will again be another really tough game up at Arbroath, against a team fighting for their lives and on the back of a poor result.

“They’ll react to that, there’s no doubt; they’re competitors.

“But we’ve got the chance to go three points clear and put real pressure on Dundee United.

“If we can go and win up at Gayfield then fantastic – and then it’s over to Dundee United on Saturday.”