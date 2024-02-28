Fears Lee Ashcroft loan from Dundee could be over already as Raith Rovers await scan on injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears Lee Ashcroft loan from Dundee could be over already as Raith Rovers await scan on injury

The defender suffered a hamstring problem on his debut for the Stark's Park club at the weekend.

By Iain Collin
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers are set to find out on Thursday if Lee Ashcroft has already played his last game for the club.

The on-loan Dundee defender will undergo a scan on his injured hamstring amidst fears he requires a lengthy recovery period.

The 30-year-old only moved to Stark’s Park last week after Raith fought off competition from rivals Dunfermline for his signature.

But his debut ended in disaster as he limped off shortly before half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Ayr United.

Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft was injured in his debut after joining Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers FC.

The former Kilmarnock and Pars stopper was then absent for Tuesday’s goalless draw with Morton as Rovers anxiously await the medical verdict.

At one end of the scale is a month on the sidelines.

However, the alternative could see Ashcroft sent back to Dundee to see out the season on the treatment table.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “Lee’s getting his scan on Thursday so we’ll know a lot more then.

“It’s his hamstring but we don’t know how serious at the moment.

Unfortunate

“The best-case scenario, you’re looking at four to six weeks [out].

“The worst-case scenario is we send him back to Dundee. We just have to wait and see.

“It’s really, really unfortunate we don’t have him at the moment.

“But Euan Murray came back on Tuesday night and did really, really well.

“When he and Keith were together at the start of the season, we were really, really solid at the back and I thought we saw that on Tuesday night.

Keith Watson rises highest in a crowded box to head clear for Raith Rovers against Morton.
Keith Watson (centre) and Euan Murray (right) helped Raith Rovers keep Morton at bay in the sides’ goalless draw. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

“It was two big centre-halves, heading and kicking the ball.

“As disappointed as we are to lose Lee, which is undoubtedly a blow, especially in his first game, it’s testament to the strength of the squad we have.”

In better injury news for Raith, however, Shaun Byrne is expected to return to the fold for Friday’s trip to face Arbroath.

The midfielder was substituted during the recent 2-1 win over Dundee United with a head and facial knock.

He has missed the following encounters with Ayr United and Morton with the after-effects of that incident but should be in line for his comeback at Gayfield.

Caution

Murray explained: “Shaun will be available for Friday.

“We’ve had to follow concussion protocol and make sure he was okay. You have to err on the side of caution.

“But Shaun will be back in the squad for the Arbroath game.”

Meanwhile, Murray is hopeful Rovers can put pressure on title rivals Dundee United by beating Arbroath on Friday to go top of the Championship – at least temporarily.

Now level on points, he added: “Tuesday night was an opportunity to make sure we get another one [opportunity] on Friday evening.

A jubilant Lewis Vaughan runs away after scoring the winning goal against Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan celebrates his late winner against Arbroath at Gayfield in December . Image: SNS.

“And we’ve definitely got that now.

“It will again be another really tough game up at Arbroath, against a team fighting for their lives and on the back of a poor result.

“They’ll react to that, there’s no doubt; they’re competitors.

“But we’ve got the chance to go three points clear and put real pressure on Dundee United.

“If we can go and win up at Gayfield then fantastic – and then it’s over to Dundee United on Saturday.”

