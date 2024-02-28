Michael Gove under ‘strict instruction’ to hit the sheets, not the dancefloor

Michael Gove revealed he’s under orders to stay clear of the city’s dancefloors this weekend when he visits for the Tory party conference.

The MP was famously filmed making some energetic moves at an Aberdeen nightclub on a trip to the city in 2021.

But in a featured interview on the The Courier’s politics podcast, The Stooshie, Mr Gove says he’s got an election to plan for.

“I’m under strict instructions to have an early night in order to be up first thing for some conference breakfast sessions the next morning,” he says.

“I might raise a glass but I’ll make sure I hit the sheets at a relatively early time rather than hit the dancefloor.”

The Aberdeen-raised political heavyweight discusses his roots and how they informed his approach to politics in our 30-minute podcast, available in full here.

In our interview, he also discusses:

Claims of Islamophobia in the party

Liz Truss’s bizarre US tour

His disdain for the Green party

Clashes with SNP and Labour over the future of energy security

Mr Gove is the ‘levelling up’ secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government. He will be in Aberdeen for the Scottish Tory party conference on Friday and Saturday.

The election date has not been set but it could be a matter of months before voters cast their ballots.

Polls suggest the Tories are facing defeat to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party – but could still hold on well in the north-east and the south of Scotland.

In a personal reflection, he talks about his teachers at two Aberdeen primary schools, Kittybrewster and Sunnybank, along with memories of family life.

He reflects on the “community” feel of the region, shown in the city’s footballing legacy and in cultural ways like legendary comedy trio Scotland The What.

Listen to The Stooshie in full here today.