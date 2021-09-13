‘I love Aberdeen’: Michael Gove says clubbing in the city was a nice way to end the summer

Michael Gove says he “loves Aberdeen” and says partying the night away in one of the city’s nightclubs was “a nice way to end the summer”.

Last month Michael Gove MP, who is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and a cabinet minister in Westminster, went viral after a video of him dancing at Bohemia nightclub was shared on social media.

Punters said they couldn’t believe their eyes and felt like they “were dreaming” when they saw the senior Conservative politician drinking in the early hours at O’Neill pub, before heading off to the nightclub.

Those at the club said he “put some seasoned clubbers to shame”, showing off his “creative” dance moves until 3am.

Not everyone agreed with his “questionable” dancing however, as Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood even got involved.

He rated Mr Gove’s performance as just three out of 10, adding “I would say he should be a little bit more technical if you are going to be in public doing it – at least rehearse it at home”.

‘I love Aberdeen’s nightlife’, says Gove

However Mr Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen and attended Robert Gordon’s College, proclaimed his love to House, the House of Commons’ magazine, and said the night out was a good way to end his summer break from parliament.

He also said he was a “little bit” surprised at how viral the video of his dancing went on social media.

Mr Gove said: “Aberdeen is where I was brought up.

“I love Aberdeen, I love Aberdeen’s nightlife.

“It was a relaxed bank holiday with a good friend.

“It was a nice way to end the summer.”