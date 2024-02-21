Lee Ashcroft: Dundee frustrations and what lay behind Dunfermline snub as defender seeks Raith Rovers success

Lee Ashcroft is targeting ‘success’ with Raith Rovers after admitting he was surprised his Dundee departure was delayed by a month.

The Dark Blues defender will see out the season on loan at Raith after plumping for the Championship challengers over a return to old club Dunfermline.

It was a move away from Dens Park that the 30-year-old expected to happen last month following his frustrations over a lack of game-time earlier in the campaign.

But, after failing to make single appearance for his parent club in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on August 12, Ashcroft then made seven in the space of just three weeks.

His spell back in Tony Docherty’s team included a crucial equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on January 30.

However, he dropped out the starting line-up again following the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on February 7. And it became clear a loan move would be sanctioned if he wanted it.

He explained: “It’s been something that’s been [in the pipeline] from January. I thought I was going to leave the club in January but things changed.

“It had been a frustrating time for me up until January. I had it in my head that I was leaving in January, maybe after the winter break.

Ready

“For whatever reasons that didn’t happen and I ended up playing.

“I went from not playing to having six, seven games in the space of three or four weeks.

“I always keep myself in good nick because I know football can change quick – and it did there for that period.

“I’m always ready and that’s stood me in good stead coming here, because I feel like I can go into a game no bother and I’m ready to play.”

Of his move to Raith, he added: “It’s good to feel appreciated, it’s good to feel wanted.

“I think that’s a massive factor for players, especially myself.

“When you know you’re wanted somewhere it maybe gives you that extra five per cent.

“The club brought me here, so I need to show I deserve to be here and try to repay that faith.”

Having spent four years across the Kingdom with Dunfermline, where he was captain, there were assumptions Ashcroft may choose his old club over Raith.

John Potter relationship

But he has revealed that his relationship with former Pars coach John Potter, now Rovers’ technical director, was crucial in his decision.

And, with Dundee team-mates Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden already on loan in Kirkcaldy, he says his perception of the Stark’s Park squad was also key.

He is joining a team that moved to within just a point of Dundee United at the top of the Championship with their 2-1 victory over the Tangerines on Friday.

In an interview with Raith TV, he said: “I’ve known Potts [John Potter] for years and he’s been in contact with me quite often, trying to understand the situation.

“And then, once I knew there was a chance I could go out on loan and play, Potts was straight on the phone.

“He sold the place to me and I’n delighted to be here.

“When I first spoke to Potts, he let me know the aspirations and what the plans are for the club.

“The boys have had a brilliant season so far. I watched the [Dundee United] game the other night and it was a great result again.

“So, there seems to be a great buzz about the place. And, as soon as Potts was in contact, I knew this was somewhere I wanted to be.

Success

“And hopefully I can come and help and finish with success.”

He went on: “The boys have done unbelievably to get into the position they’re in. It seems like a great group and I know a lot of the boys who are in there.

“That was a big selling factor as well; it seems to be a brilliant changing room.

“You don’t get success in this league without having that.

“So, the boys are in a great position and hopefully I can come in and help and add to that.”