VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter Road memories

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has wished Lee Ashcroft well after he moved on loan to Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The experienced defender had “many suitors”, according to Docherty, but chose to go to Stark’s Park and fight for the Scottish Championship title.

Ashcroft wasn’t guaranteed game time at Dens Park, with the return of Ricki Lamie and Antonio Portales from injury.

“He’s a fantastic professional and we loved working with him,” said Docherty, who was speaking ahead of his side’s visit to the capital to take on Hibernian.

“He wants to finish the season at Raith and we wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy has many happy memories to recall from matches at Easter Road.

The centre-back made his debut at the venue with Aberdeen and has netted four times against Hibs in his career, three of them in the capital.

“I do like playing at Hibs a lot,” he said. “I like going to Easter Road and I’ve scored a couple of goals there as well, so it adds to that.”