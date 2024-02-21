VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter Road memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter Road memories

The Dark Blues are preparing to face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty wished the Dundee defender well on his loan move.
Tony Docherty wished the Dundee defender well on his loan move.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has wished Lee Ashcroft well after he moved on loan to Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The experienced defender had “many suitors”, according to Docherty, but chose to go to Stark’s Park and fight for the Scottish Championship title.

Ashcroft wasn’t guaranteed game time at Dens Park, with the return of Ricki Lamie and Antonio Portales from injury.

“He’s a fantastic professional and we loved working with him,” said Docherty, who was speaking ahead of his side’s visit to the capital to take on Hibernian.

“He wants to finish the season at Raith and we wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy has many happy memories to recall from matches at Easter Road.

The centre-back made his debut at the venue with Aberdeen and has netted four times against Hibs in his career, three of them in the capital.

“I do like playing at Hibs a lot,” he said. “I like going to Easter Road and I’ve scored a couple of goals there as well, so it adds to that.”

