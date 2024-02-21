Kieran Freeman leaves Dundee United to sign for former Tannadice favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Freeman leaves Dundee United to sign for former Tannadice favourite

The full-back picked up a league-winner's medal with the Terrors.

By Craig Cairns
Kieran Freeman in Dundee United training
Kieran Freeman has moved from Dundee United to the Ireland Premier League. Image: SNS

Kieran Freeman has left Dundee United to join St Patrick’s Athletic.

The move will see the 23-year-old being managed by former Tannadice favourite Jon Daly.

The right-back came through the ranks at United before a move to Southampton at the age of 16.

Jon Daly celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Slask Wroclaw. Image: DC Thomson

Freeman returned to the Tangerines at the start of 2020 and was part of the side that won the Scottish Championship that season.

He would go on to be part of the squad that qualified for Europe but his time at Dundee United was disrupted by ongoing injuries.

Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“I’ve met some brilliant people inside and outwith the club during my time here – I’ve loved every minute of it,” he told Dundee United’s official website.

“I’ll always have brilliant memories such as my first league goal at Easter Road, qualifying for Europe up in Dingwall and beating AZ Alkmaar.

“I wish the players, staff and fans all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Freeman’s move to St Patrick’s is still subject to international clearance.

