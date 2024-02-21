Kieran Freeman leaves Dundee United to sign for former Tannadice favourite

Kieran Freeman has left Dundee United to join St Patrick’s Athletic.

The move will see the 23-year-old being managed by former Tannadice favourite Jon Daly.

The right-back came through the ranks at United before a move to Southampton at the age of 16.

Freeman returned to the Tangerines at the start of 2020 and was part of the side that won the Scottish Championship that season.

He would go on to be part of the squad that qualified for Europe but his time at Dundee United was disrupted by ongoing injuries.

“I’ve met some brilliant people inside and outwith the club during my time here – I’ve loved every minute of it,” he told Dundee United’s official website.

“I’ll always have brilliant memories such as my first league goal at Easter Road, qualifying for Europe up in Dingwall and beating AZ Alkmaar.

“I wish the players, staff and fans all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Freeman’s move to St Patrick’s is still subject to international clearance.