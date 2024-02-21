Fife Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline The incident happened at Newmills Bridge. By Lindsey Hamilton February 21 2024, 7:37pm February 21 2024, 7:37pm Share Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4901929/boy-14-hit-by-car-near-dunfermline/ Copy Link The incident happened on the B9037 at Newmills Bridge near Dunfermline A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline. The crash happened around 4.20pm on Wednesday. The teenager was taken to hospital as a precaution and the extent of his injuries are unknown. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the B9037 at Newmills Bridge. “The 14-year-old male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.”