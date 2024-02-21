Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline.

The crash happened around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

The teenager was taken to hospital as a precaution and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the B9037 at Newmills Bridge.

“The 14-year-old male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.”