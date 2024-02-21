Dundee United Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push Edinburgh born-and-bred McNulty has joined The Spartans. By Alan Temple February 21 2024, 9:41pm February 21 2024, 9:41pm Share Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4901956/marc-mcnulty-former-dundee-united-spfl-spartans/ Copy Link Former Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty. Image: SNS Former Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has returned to the SPFL for the first time since leaving Tannadice, penning a short-term deal with The Spartans. McNulty, 31, spent 2023 plying his trade in the United States, turning out for Californian side Orange County SC in the United Soccer League (USL). Prior to his American adventure, the former Hibernian and Scotland frontman notched eight goals in 54 appearances over two spells with the Tangerines. However, his time in Tayside was latterly plagued by injury. McNulty, right, in action against Dundee. Image: SNS McNulty has also turned out for Bradford City, Coventry, Livingston, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield United and Sunderland. And he brings that experience to The Spartans’ promotion push in League 2. The ambitious Edinburgh outfit, who are managed by McNulty’s father-in-law Dougie Samuel, currently occupy a playoff berth in their first season as an SPFL outfit. They also defeated United 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup earlier this season.