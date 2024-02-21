Marc McNulty back in SPFL as ex-Dundee United striker signs up for promotion push

Former Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has returned to the SPFL for the first time since leaving Tannadice, penning a short-term deal with The Spartans.

McNulty, 31, spent 2023 plying his trade in the United States, turning out for Californian side Orange County SC in the United Soccer League (USL).

Prior to his American adventure, the former Hibernian and Scotland frontman notched eight goals in 54 appearances over two spells with the Tangerines.

However, his time in Tayside was latterly plagued by injury.

McNulty has also turned out for Bradford City, Coventry, Livingston, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

And he brings that experience to The Spartans’ promotion push in League 2.

The ambitious Edinburgh outfit, who are managed by McNulty’s father-in-law Dougie Samuel, currently occupy a playoff berth in their first season as an SPFL outfit.

They also defeated United 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup earlier this season.