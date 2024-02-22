Battery storage firm pledges to respect Perthshire battle site’s cultural significance

The developers behind plans for a battery storage plant on the site of a historic Perthshire battle say they will work to safeguard the land’s archaeological and cultural significance.

YLEM Energy is proposing the green energy scheme for farmland where the Battle of Tippermuir was fought in 1644.

The company wants to install batteries to store energy from renewables such as solar and wind farms.

But critics say the site, at Tibbermore to the west of Perth, is “historically significant” and deserving of protection.

One expert told The Courier the entire battlefield should be considered “a potential war grave”.

A spokesperson for YLEM Energy said the Salford-based firm was listening to concerns.

The firm presented its most up-to-date case for its Burghmuir Battery Storage scheme at a consultation event at The Bield, Blackruthven, on Tuesday.

It followed a similar gathering in January.

Residents and others with an interest in the project were invited to speak to members of the development team about the various technical surveys that have already taken place.

YLEM Energy insisted the company was following all the necessary planning procedures.

In a statement to The Courier, it said: “Our heritage consultants have advised that the potential for the proposed development to impact the Battle of Tippermuir will be assessed within the Heritage Statement.

“The report follows all relevant legislation, planning policy, and guidance.

“The scope of the assessment covers both potential direct impacts on archaeological remains associated with the battlefield, and the potential impact of the proposed development on the cultural significance of the battlefield.”

Battle of Tippermuir land ‘a potential war grave’

James Graham, the first Marquis of Montrose, led his Royalist forces to a resounding victory over an army of Covenanters led by John Wemyss, Lord Elcho, at Tippermuir.

Upwards of 300 Covenanters are said to be buried at Tibbermore Church.

A proposal of application notice for the land, close to the church and the Gloagburn Farm Shop, was lodged with Perth and Kinross Council at the end of 2023.

The next step would be an application for planning permission.

The First Marquis of Montrose Society has previously called for the battle site to be given greater protection. It was earmarked for housing a number of years ago.

Andrew Lind, a member of the society’s council, said he and others were “deeply troubled” by the latest plans.

“While we recognise that the proposal is in its early stages, we are very worried by the lack of historical awareness within the application documentation,” he said.

“Hundreds of Covenanter troops were killed in the fighting, and hundreds more during the retreat.

“Thus, the entire battlefield should be considered a potential war grave.”

Tippermuir battle site concerns ‘a matter of urgency’

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser is the author of a joint biography of the 1st Marquis of Montrose and his rival the Marquis of Argyll.

He said: “The battlefield is of considerable historic importance, not least as it is where hundreds lost their lives.

“Whilst there are always arguments for developments on battle sites, they do deserve a particular level of protection.

“I hope that planners will consider the significance of the location when determining this application.”

His colleague Liz Smith MSP said: “This is already a controversial proposal for local people and heightened further by concerns that a historical site would be built upon.

“These concerns must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”