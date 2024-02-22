Battery storage firm pledges to respect Perthshire battle site’s cultural significance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battery storage firm pledges to respect Perthshire battle site’s cultural significance

Historians say they are 'deeply troubled' by the plans for the Battle of Tippermuir site

By Morag Lindsay
View of farmland at Tibbermore where the Battle of Tippermuir was fought
The Battle of Tippermuir site is currently farmland - but for how long? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The developers behind plans for a battery storage plant on the site of a historic Perthshire battle say they will work to safeguard the land’s archaeological and cultural significance.

YLEM Energy is proposing the green energy scheme for farmland where the Battle of Tippermuir was fought in 1644.

The company wants to install batteries to store energy from renewables such as solar and wind farms.

But critics say the site, at Tibbermore to the west of Perth, is “historically significant” and deserving of protection.

One expert told The Courier the entire battlefield should be considered “a potential war grave”.

A spokesperson for YLEM Energy said the Salford-based firm was listening to concerns.

Map showing proposed site of battery storage plant at Tibbermore

The firm presented its most up-to-date case for its Burghmuir Battery Storage scheme at a consultation event at The Bield, Blackruthven, on Tuesday.

It followed a similar gathering in January.

Residents and others with an interest in the project were invited to speak to members of the development team about the various technical surveys that have already taken place.

YLEM Energy insisted the company was following all the necessary planning procedures.

In a statement to The Courier, it said: “Our heritage consultants have advised that the potential for the proposed development to impact the Battle of Tippermuir will be assessed within the Heritage Statement.

Portrait of the First Marquis of Montrose
The Battle of Tippermuir was won by the first Marquis of Montrose and his troops

“The report follows all relevant legislation, planning policy, and guidance.

“The scope of the assessment covers both potential direct impacts on archaeological remains associated with the battlefield, and the potential impact of the proposed development on the cultural significance of the battlefield.”

Battle of Tippermuir land ‘a potential war grave’

James Graham, the first Marquis of Montrose, led his Royalist forces to a resounding victory over an army of Covenanters led by John Wemyss, Lord Elcho, at Tippermuir.

Upwards of 300 Covenanters are said to be buried at Tibbermore Church.

A proposal of application notice for the land, close to the church and the Gloagburn Farm Shop, was lodged with Perth and Kinross Council at the end of 2023.

The next step would be an application for planning permission.

Tibbermore Church and graveyard
Battle of Tippermuir casualties are said to be buried at the site of nearby Tibbemore Church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The First Marquis of Montrose Society has previously called for the battle site to be given greater protection. It was earmarked for housing a number of years ago.

Andrew Lind, a member of the society’s council, said he and others were “deeply troubled” by the latest plans.

“While we recognise that the proposal is in its early stages, we are very worried by the lack of historical awareness within the application documentation,” he said.

“Hundreds of Covenanter troops were killed in the fighting, and hundreds more during the retreat.

“Thus, the entire battlefield should be considered a potential war grave.”

Tippermuir battle site concerns ‘a matter of urgency’

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser is the author of a joint biography of the 1st Marquis of Montrose and his rival the Marquis of Argyll.

Murdo Fraser
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has written about the battle of Tippermuir.

He said: “The battlefield is of considerable historic importance, not least as it is where hundreds lost their lives.

“Whilst there are always arguments for developments on battle sites, they do deserve a particular level of protection.

“I hope that planners will consider the significance of the location when determining this application.”

His colleague Liz Smith MSP said: “This is already a controversial proposal for local people and heightened further by concerns that a historical site would be built upon.

“These concerns must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

