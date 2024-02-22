Fife window firm secures 70 jobs after handing control over to staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife window firm secures 70 jobs after handing control over to staff

SRJ Windows is now owned by a staff employee trust, after the Macintosh family transferred more than 70% of control to them.

By Paul Malik
SRJ Windows head office in Rosyth.
SRJ Windows head office in Rosyth.

A Fife family window fitting firm have handed over the reigns to staff, who now own more than 70% of the business.

SRJ Windows was founded in 1992 by the Macintosh family.

Since then, they have built a reputation across Fife, the Central Belt, Tayside and Perthshire among customers and staff.

And for nearly a decade, the firm has been the main sponsor for Dunfermline Athletic, their logo adorning the front of the first-team kits.

Seventy jobs have now been secured, the firm said, after the employee ownership trust was handed control.

Employee Ownership Trust handed shares

Following a breakfast meeting at headquarters on Wednesday, staff were told the majority of the company was now owned by them through an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

An EOT is a government initiative aimed to promote employee ownership.

SRJ Windows MD Stephen Macintosh with Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SRJ Windows.

It gives business owners the opportunity to sell their shares to an EOT, free from capital gains tax.

It also allows the company to continue trading as it is, following an owners’ decision to retire.

Staff now in the frame

SRJ Windows has restructured, with staff in the trust now owning 71.7% of shares.

The Macintosh family retains the remaining 28.3%.

Co-founder Keith Macintosh said staff were “delighted” when the news was announced.

Co-founder Keith Macintosh, of SRJ Windows. Image: SRJ Windows.

He said: “We have spent the last 32 years building a brand that my family and our staff are extremely passionate about.

“We have been very fortunate  our staff are not only loyal, but have constantly adapted to the changing requirements of both our business and customer needs.

“Not only does this new structure reward staff for all of their efforts, but we wanted to ensure that our customers continue to have the best experience of dealing with staff, who are totally invested in and committed to, delivering the best experience of service.

“We had to consider our retirement options and we knew that would have consequences.

An internal picture of the SRJ Windows showroom in Rosyth, Fife. Image: SRJ Windows.

“A sale to an external buyer would have been too disruptive and we have always wanted the business to remain local, to protect jobs and the identity of the company.

“Although an external sale would likely have been a more lucrative outcome for the family, the EOT ownership structure maintains our relationships with suppliers and customers.”

Worked their way up

Keith notes a number of the new shareholders had been with the company for a number of years.

“Colin Wardlaw, our project manager, joined the business 30 years ago as a joiner and is now running the sunroom installation division,” he said.

“Gavin Cooch, installations manager, joined the business 26 years ago as a glazier and is now running the windows and doors installation division.

“And John Hall, installations co-ordinator, joined the business 22 years ago as a glazier and now co-ordinates all window and door installations.”

