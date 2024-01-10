Dunfermline sponsor pays for attacked Raith Rovers fan’s next season ticket

The Raith Rovers fan attacked after the New Year Fife derby has had his new season-ticket paid – by Dunfermline’s main sponsor.

Kieren Ross was hospitalised following the incident, which was filmed and seen by tens of thousands on social media.

He has since met the Raith management and players at a training session last week and travelled with the squad to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

Now, Dunfermline’s backers have stepped in with a gesture of goodwill across the Fife football divide.

It is understood Keith Macintosh, owner and chairman of SRJ Windows, was determined to do something after the attack on Kieren, over which six people have now been charged.

He contacted Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman and has since spoken to the teenager’s family.

A statement from the Rosyth-based SRJ said: “After the terrible events of last week, following the DAFC v Raith Rovers match, SRJ, as DAFC’s main sponsor, wanted to show our support for Kieren Ross.

“We have today paid Raith Rovers Football Club, for a season-ticket for Kieren, for season 2024-25.

“We are pleased to assist Kieren in a very small way.

“As a father himself, our chairman spoke to Kieren’s mother in person to let her know that we would like to help, and offer our full support.

“Rivalry and competition is healthy, but friendship, tolerance and respect are much more important.”