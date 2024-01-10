Dunfermline sponsor pays for attacked Raith Rovers fan’s next season ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline sponsor pays for attacked Raith Rovers fan’s next season ticket

The Pars' main sponsor SRJ Windows have stepped in to fund Rovers fan Kieren Ross' entry to Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers fan Kieren Ross meets his Stark's Park idols after the attack. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Raith Rovers fan Kieren Ross meets his Stark's Park idols after the attack. Image: Raith Rovers FC

The Raith Rovers fan attacked after the New Year Fife derby has had his new season-ticket paid – by Dunfermline’s main sponsor.

Kieren Ross was hospitalised following the incident, which was filmed and seen by tens of thousands on social media.

He has since met the Raith management and players at a training session last week and travelled with the squad to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

Kieren Ross with the Raith Rovers squad at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X

Now, Dunfermline’s backers have stepped in with a gesture of goodwill across the Fife football divide.

It is understood Keith Macintosh, owner and chairman of SRJ Windows, was determined to do something after the attack on Kieren, over which six people have now been charged.

He contacted Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman and has since spoken to the teenager’s family.

A statement from the Rosyth-based SRJ said: “After the terrible events of last week, following the DAFC v Raith Rovers match, SRJ, as DAFC’s main sponsor, wanted to show our support for Kieren Ross.

Rhys Breen sports the SRJ Windows logo on the front of his Dunfermline warm-up gear. Image: SNS

“We have today paid Raith Rovers Football Club, for a season-ticket for Kieren, for season 2024-25.

“We are pleased to assist Kieren in a very small way.

“As a father himself, our chairman spoke to Kieren’s mother in person to let her know that we would like to help, and offer our full support.

Rivalry and competition is healthy, but friendship, tolerance and respect are much more important.”

