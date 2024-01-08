6 people now charged over attack on Raith Rovers fan

A total of six people have now been charged over an attack on a Raith Rovers fan.

Kieren Ross, 18, was left in hospital after the assault following his side’s win over Dunfermline in the Fife derby on January 2.

Police initially arrested and charged a 17-year-old male over the incident.

They followed that up by arresting and charging males aged 15 and 20 in connection with the attack.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that males aged 16, 15 and 14 have also been arrested and charged over the incident, which happened near East End Park.

Those arrested have been released on an undertaking to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police say their investigation into the attack is continuing.

Last week, Kieran met players and manager Ian Murray at Stark’s Park.