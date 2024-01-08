Angus pensioner injured after falling on train tracks at Dundee station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus pensioner injured after falling on train tracks at Dundee station

Bill Nicoll, 79, was boarding London-bound train when he missed step and ended up trackside.

By Alan Wilson
Bill Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bill Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An elderly Angus man is recovering from his injuries after he fell between a train and the platform at Dundee.

Bill Nicoll, 79, from Liff, was attempting to board the London-bound LNER train on December 8 when he apparently missed the step and slid down through the gap, ending up on the trackside.

Dazed and in shock, the retired deputy head teacher says he cannot remember how it happened and does not even have a clue who helped him back on to the platform.

He says his only injuries were a badly scraped shin, which then became infected, and a bruised left buttock; however, he was badly shocked by the incident.

‘Painful journey’

After being taken by a guard to a disabled toilet to check his injuries, he boarded the train and completed his journey.

“I just thought ‘I’ve booked a seat and paid for my ticket so I’m getting on this train,'” Mr Nicoll said.

“Six-and-a half hours on the train with a bruised buttock made for a painful journey,” he added.

Bill Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Nicoll, who travels to London every year before Christmas, says he must have been in a state of shock as it really only sank in how dangerous it was when he phoned his son and a friend when he was in his hotel.

Despite his age, the pensioner is fit and active and says he is mystified as to how his traumatic ordeal happened.

Shin infected

“I don’t have a clue how it happened. I was at the front of a wee queue to get on the 9.08 LNER train to King’s Cross,” he said.

“I think I put my case on first and then tried to step on, but I must have missed the step.

“It’s quite a big gap and the step is quite high, but I’ve no idea what happened, it’s like a blank.

“The first thing I remember is standing on the trackside between the platform and the train, looking at the wheels.

Bill Nicoll at his Angus home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I don’t even know who pulled me up off the trackside, I’ve no idea how they got me out.

“A guard came up and asked me if I wanted to go and check out my leg so I went with him and he took my name and address.

“My shin was cut right down it and it ended up getting infected. It’s only now it’s clearing up.

“I saw three different doctors and had two lots of antibiotics, the first didn’t do anything.”

ScotRail investigation

The former deputy head at Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie says, a month on from the incident, he has still heard nothing from either LNER or ScotRail.

“I’m still waiting to hear from either of them, so I’m going to write to them and tell them what happened, because it’s a danger,” he added.

“I think the gap is dangerous and I got off fairly lightly.”

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “ScotRail is currently investigating the matter and takes any reports of incidents or complaints seriously.”

