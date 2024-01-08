Fife Road closed as double-decker bus crashes into cars in Kirkcaldy Footage shared on Facebook appeared to show the bus sliding down the road in icy conditions. By Lindsey Hamilton January 8 2024, 10.48am Share Road closed as double-decker bus crashes into cars in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4859371/kirkcaldy-double-decker-bus-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A road in Kirkcaldy is closed after a bus crashed into cars. The incident happened on the town’s Chapel Road at around 8.30am. The road is still closed with police at the scene. No one has been injured. Footage shared on Facebook appeared to show the Stagecoach East Scotland bus sliding down the road in icy conditions. It could be seen crashing into two vehicles before coming to a halt. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 8.30am this morning to a report of a road crash involving a bus on Chapel Road. “We have no reports of any injuries and Chapel Road is currently closed.” Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.
