Road closed as double-decker bus crashes into cars in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Road closed as double-decker bus crashes into cars in Kirkcaldy

Footage shared on Facebook appeared to show the bus sliding down the road in icy conditions.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Post Thumbnail

A road in Kirkcaldy is closed after a bus crashed into cars.

The incident happened on the town’s Chapel Road at around 8.30am.

The road is still closed with police at the scene.

No one has been injured.

Footage shared on Facebook appeared to show the Stagecoach East Scotland bus sliding down the road in icy conditions.

It could be seen crashing into two vehicles before coming to a halt.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 8.30am this morning to a report of a road crash involving a bus on Chapel Road.

“We have no reports of any injuries and Chapel Road is currently closed.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

6 charged attack raith rovers fan
6 people now charged over attack on Raith Rovers fan
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Cannabis dealer Picture shows; Aaron Kyle. Unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Lochgelly drug dealer jailed over anti-English clash with police after suspected drink-drive smash
Some of the competitors as they take on the MacTuff Obstacle Challenge.
IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge
Anwen Feasey, 9, from St Andrews enjoys the display at Cambo Gardens.
IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky
The Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy hotel offers help after Gilvenbank Hotel weddings cancelled
Westbound carriageway of B921 Kinglassie Road to close for five weeks.
Section of major Glenrothes road to close for 6 weeks
Robbie Strachan and Stephanie Bradbury outside Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.
Couples 'devastated' as Glenrothes hotel cancels weddings
5
South Street in Glenrothes.
Man, 37, charged following attempted murder in Glenrothes
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X
Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark's Park heroes
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen will be replaced by buses this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend - with more disruption later…

Conversation