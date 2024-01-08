Road closed as double-decker bus crashes into cars in Kirkcaldy

A road in Kirkcaldy is closed after a bus crashed into cars.

The incident happened on the town’s Chapel Road at around 8.30am.

The road is still closed with police at the scene.

No one has been injured.

Footage shared on Facebook appeared to show the Stagecoach East Scotland bus sliding down the road in icy conditions.

It could be seen crashing into two vehicles before coming to a halt.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 8.30am this morning to a report of a road crash involving a bus on Chapel Road.

“We have no reports of any injuries and Chapel Road is currently closed.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.