Jim Goodwin sees Dundee United goal difference as extra point – but doesn’t want to rely on it

The Terrors are one point clear of Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship with a goal difference of plus 33.

By Craig Cairns
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United to face Morton. Image: SNS.
Overall, it was a disappointing week for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United.

Defeat to Airdrie on Tuesday night was followed up with a point at Partick Thistle.

The latter result in isolation was not bad, but not taking full advantage of Raith Rovers’ Friday night slip-up made it more difficult to take.

It also didn’t help that they again started poorly, something that captain Ross Docherty – who made his return from injury at the weekend – said needs to be addressed.

Brian Graham gave Partick Thistle an early lead against Dundee United. Image: SNS.On the plus side, Goodwin’s men are 23 goals better off than title rivals Rovers, but he expects more twists and turns in the Scottish Championship between now and the end of the season.

“It’s unlikely that Raith are going to claw back that goal difference that we have got right now. So yeah, you could look at it [as an extra point],” said the United boss, whose side face Morton on Tuesday night.

“But we don’t want to have to rely on it, that’s for sure.

“I think there are more twists and turns to come. May 3 is when the league will be decided.

“There are going to be plenty of bumps in the road between now and the end of the season.

Jim Goodwin said there will be more ‘bumps in the road’. Image: SNS.

“We just have to try to focus on ourselves. I was surprised with the result on Friday night, but full credit to Jim McIntyre and his players.

“That’s real character to come back from a couple of goals down with half an hour to play.

“I thought they deserved it on their second-half performance. It was a sore one for Raith Rovers but definitely a positive for us.”

Conversation