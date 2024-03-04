LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot

The Dark Blues saw the lead against Kilmarnock slip away in stoppage time on Saturday.

Kilmarnock celebrate after grabbing a point at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Kilmarnock was a big test of character for Dundee after their humiliation at Celtic.

They know it wasn’t good enough and knew a reaction was required.

To their credit, they responded well, particularly early in the game.

But losing that goal in stoppage time knocked out all that positivity.

It would have been a huge win for the Dark Blues. Massive.

Luke McCowan moved onto seven goals for the season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Killie came into the game as the league’s fourth best team and it would have been a deserved win for the Dee.

But they couldn’t hold on.

Crosses

The goals came from crosses into the box again and that’s something they need to sort out.

For both goals, they haven’t dealt with the initial ball in well enough and then not dealt with the second phase.

The first goal is a good ball in, the second had a bit of luck about it when the ball dropped perfectly for Robbie Deas.

Robbie Deas grabs a late equaliser. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
But both can be avoided.

There needed to be more awareness when the cross was about to come in to get tighter to the danger men.

There weren’t any glaring individual errors, just a situation that can be dealt with better by the team.

I do, though, still think they have a great chance of getting into the top six.

They showed on Saturday against Kilmarnock they can go toe-to-toe with some of the top sides in the league.

Now they need to convert that into wins.

Conversation