LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot

Kilmarnock was a big test of character for Dundee after their humiliation at Celtic.

They know it wasn’t good enough and knew a reaction was required.

To their credit, they responded well, particularly early in the game.

But losing that goal in stoppage time knocked out all that positivity.

It would have been a huge win for the Dark Blues. Massive.

Killie came into the game as the league’s fourth best team and it would have been a deserved win for the Dee.

But they couldn’t hold on.

Crosses

The goals came from crosses into the box again and that’s something they need to sort out.

For both goals, they haven’t dealt with the initial ball in well enough and then not dealt with the second phase.

The first goal is a good ball in, the second had a bit of luck about it when the ball dropped perfectly for Robbie Deas.

But both can be avoided.

There needed to be more awareness when the cross was about to come in to get tighter to the danger men.

There weren’t any glaring individual errors, just a situation that can be dealt with better by the team.

I do, though, still think they have a great chance of getting into the top six.

They showed on Saturday against Kilmarnock they can go toe-to-toe with some of the top sides in the league.

Now they need to convert that into wins.