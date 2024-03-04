ANDREW BATCHELOR: Internet reaction to disastrous Willy Wonka Experience was just the Golden Ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Internet reaction to disastrous Willy Wonka Experience was just the Golden Ticket

After a difficult week, the hilarious online reaction to the spectacularly bad Glasgow attraction was just what I needed.

Dundonian Louise took the now viral picture of the sad Oompa Loompa at the Willy Wonka Experience
By Andrew Batchelor

If you asked me to describe last week in two words, I would say “absolutely hilarious”.

That was because I was totally invested in the chaotic Willy Wonka Experience which took the internet by storm.

It came at the right time for me, because I wasn’t in the best place mentally, and had recently had a family bereavement.

So when pictures and videos started showing up about a chaotic event which happened just over an hour down the road from me, I couldn’t stop laughing for days on end.

Made famous by Dundonians

As time went on, it got even funnier, and then I found out that the Willy’s Chocolate Experience was visually made famous thanks to people from Dundee.

The iconic photo of the sad looking Oompa Loompa was taken by Louise Dalson, and the majority of the set prop photos including the rainbow arch were taken by Stuart Sinclair, both from Dundee.

The now notorious rainbow arch at the Willy Wonka Experience in Glagsow. Supplied by Stuart Sinclair.

What I never expected to see next was that both commented on Dundee Culture about it with the pictures they took. Louise commented on a meme that I shared which jokingly referenced Dundonians creating iconic pictures.

The event was hilarious in many ways, from what was promised, to the end result where the police were called and the international media being in awe of what was happening.

The AI-generated scripts and characters were a highlight, with a character called “The Unknown” bringing  joy to people watching the debacle that was taking place.

The event in Glasgow was compared to DashCon, an event inspired by the social media website Tumblr, that was held in 2014 in the US – as well as the infamous Fyre Festival which was a fraudulent music festival that oversold itself.

Calls for petition

The fiasco was so big, that it even spilled over to my work, with followers on Dundee Culture asking me if I could start a petition to have the Willy’s Chocolate Experience be brought to Dundee, and have it hosted at the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA).

This was in response to another petition that was created to bring the event back which received over 2,000 signatures with £50 donated to it.

It was just so funny that something which intended to be small, caused a huge reaction on the internet.

And it feels unbelievable that The Courier was one of the first to report on the event which makes it even cooler!

If you told me two weeks ago that I would be writing a column on the subject of a chaotic knockoff event of Willy Wonka that was made famous by Dundonians, I would have questioned whether you were serious or not.

It was the funniest week I have ever had on the internet.

Conversation