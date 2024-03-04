Former Dunblane bank could be turned into art gallery, café and events space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dunblane bank could be turned into art gallery, café and events space

Transformation of the B-listed former Bank of Scotland building could provide a tourism boost.

By Neil Henderson
Former Bank of Scotland building in Dunblane.
The former Bank of Scotland building on High Street in Dunblane. Image: Bank Limited

Plans to transform a former Dunblane bank building into new art gallery and events space have been unveiled.

The ambitious project includes the creation of a multi-functional arts and event space as well as a café and restaurant at the former Bank of Scotland on High Street.

The property, which dates back to 1835, operated as a bank until 2022.

It was purchased by a local charity in 2023 to save the historic property for the local community.

Vacant Bank of Scotland building could be transformed under the new plans

Community-owned Dunblane Square Limited has now put forward a reimagining of the vacant B-listed property.

The former Bank of Scotland building in Dunblane could be transformed under the new proposal.
The former Bank of Scotland building in Dunblane could be transformed. Image: Bank Limited

It is hoped the project could boost the local economy and increase tourism in the area.

The plans include creating an events space and toilet facilities on the ground floor of the original manager’s house.

Meanwhile, the former Dunblane banking hall would also be transformed into a flexible arts and events facility.

The redevelopment would include the demolition of a single-storey timber-framed extension.

This would be replaced with a modern, thermally-insulated structure.

In addition, the front courtyard would be reconfigured to offer an area for seating and a room hosting events such as farmers’ markets.

The exterior of the property.
The exterior of the property. Image: Dunblane Bank Limited

A design statement claims the redevelopment “will have minimum impact on its distinctive architectural character” of the building.

Proposal includes new art gallery, events space and café

It added: “The only alteration to the property’s frontage will be the fitting of a new fire escape from the events space where a sash and case window previously replaced the ATM installation.

“The single-storey proposals to the rear of the property do not impact the property’s prominent setting within the streetscape of High Street, and The Cross.”

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

