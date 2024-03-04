Former Dunblane bank could be turned into art gallery, café and events space

Plans to transform a former Dunblane bank building into new art gallery and events space have been unveiled.

The ambitious project includes the creation of a multi-functional arts and event space as well as a café and restaurant at the former Bank of Scotland on High Street.

The property, which dates back to 1835, operated as a bank until 2022.

It was purchased by a local charity in 2023 to save the historic property for the local community.

Vacant Bank of Scotland building could be transformed under the new plans

Community-owned Dunblane Square Limited has now put forward a reimagining of the vacant B-listed property.

It is hoped the project could boost the local economy and increase tourism in the area.

The plans include creating an events space and toilet facilities on the ground floor of the original manager’s house.

Meanwhile, the former Dunblane banking hall would also be transformed into a flexible arts and events facility.

The redevelopment would include the demolition of a single-storey timber-framed extension.

This would be replaced with a modern, thermally-insulated structure.

In addition, the front courtyard would be reconfigured to offer an area for seating and a room hosting events such as farmers’ markets.

A design statement claims the redevelopment “will have minimum impact on its distinctive architectural character” of the building.

Proposal includes new art gallery, events space and café

It added: “The only alteration to the property’s frontage will be the fitting of a new fire escape from the events space where a sash and case window previously replaced the ATM installation.

“The single-storey proposals to the rear of the property do not impact the property’s prominent setting within the streetscape of High Street, and The Cross.”

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.