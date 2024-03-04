Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone striker thanks fans after making return following on-pitch collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone striker thanks fans after making return following on-pitch collapse

The 25-year-old was given the all-clear on Friday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Shutterstock

Adama Sidibeh has expressed his appreciation to St Johnstone fans and the Scottish football community in the wake of his worrying on-pitch collapse just over a week ago.

The Gambian striker was taken to hospital in the aftermath of Saints’ defeat to St Mirren in Paisley.

A number of medical tests were conducted last week and the results of the last one gave him the all-clear to be included in Craig Levein’s match-day squad for the clash with Livingston.

Sidibeh was a second half substitute and nearly scored for the Perth side when Graham Carey played a ball down the middle for him.

“I’m happy to be back on the pitch and I’ve been happy for the support I’ve been receiving,” the 25-year-old told Saints TV.

“I’ve been receiving so many messages.

“I’m feeling good now.

“The manager and my team-mates have been amazing. The boys are so friendly.

“I appreciate all the messages I’ve been getting from here and back home and I want to say thank-you for the support.”

Reassurances

Levein had confirmed after the game: “There are no cardiac issues at all.

“I think he just worked so hard last week he’s ended up dizzy due to the exertion.
“We looked at his numbers for high intensity running and he was twice or three times some of the others.

“I think that pushed him over the edge and he’s collapsed.

“You have to go through all the medical checks to make sure there isn’t something there which will cause a problem in the future.

“He said today that he wanted to be involved.

“We’re delighted to get him back and I thought he was unlucky again not to score.”

Conversation