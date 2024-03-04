Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone striker thanks fans after making return following on-pitch collapse

Adama Sidibeh has expressed his appreciation to St Johnstone fans and the Scottish football community in the wake of his worrying on-pitch collapse just over a week ago.

The Gambian striker was taken to hospital in the aftermath of Saints’ defeat to St Mirren in Paisley.

A number of medical tests were conducted last week and the results of the last one gave him the all-clear to be included in Craig Levein’s match-day squad for the clash with Livingston.

Sidibeh was a second half substitute and nearly scored for the Perth side when Graham Carey played a ball down the middle for him.

“I’m happy to be back on the pitch and I’ve been happy for the support I’ve been receiving,” the 25-year-old told Saints TV.

“I’ve been receiving so many messages.

“I’m feeling good now.

“The manager and my team-mates have been amazing. The boys are so friendly.

“I appreciate all the messages I’ve been getting from here and back home and I want to say thank-you for the support.”

Reassurances

Levein had confirmed after the game: “There are no cardiac issues at all.

“I think he just worked so hard last week he’s ended up dizzy due to the exertion.

“We looked at his numbers for high intensity running and he was twice or three times some of the others.

“I think that pushed him over the edge and he’s collapsed.

“You have to go through all the medical checks to make sure there isn’t something there which will cause a problem in the future.

“He said today that he wanted to be involved.

“We’re delighted to get him back and I thought he was unlucky again not to score.”