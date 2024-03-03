Ross Docherty in no mood to ‘butter up’ Dundee United’s season after ‘climbing mountain’ to rescue point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty in no mood to ‘butter up’ Dundee United’s season after ‘climbing mountain’ to rescue point

The captain made his return against former side Partick Thistle.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Docherty was a surprise inclusion in the Dundee United line-up after recovering from an injury. Image: SNS.
Dundee United were “killed” by an early goal from Partick Thistle in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Firhill.

That is the assessment of Terrors midfielder and captain who was a surprise inclusion when he was named in the starting line-up to face his former side.

Docherty challenged his side to start matches better after the weekend draw followed a poor showing versus Airdrie at Tannadice.

It could have been worse had Raith Rovers held on to their 2-0 lead against Arbroath the night before.

As it stands, the point gives them the thinnest of margins at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Louis Moult scored his 14th goal of the season for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Docherty said the aim remains to gain promotion by winning the league outright.

Ross Docherty: We want to win every game we play

“I’m not going to hide that just because we’ve not been able to win on Saturday,” said Docherty.

“We’re not going to butter it up, we want to win the league, we want to win every game that we play.

Saturday was frustrating, we killed ourselves by our start. If we want to win the league, we can’t start games like that.

“But the character we showed in the second half was brilliant. We’ve done that a fair few times throughout the season.

“It’s about starting games better. We know we’ve got to be better in future and give ourselves a chance to go and win the game.

Alex Greive came close for Dundee United in the first half. Image: SNS.

“We should have maybe scored in the second half towards the end, but we can’t give ourselves a mountain to climb like that.

‘Bigger picture: point gained’

“In hindsight, bigger picture, we gain a point on Raith Rovers who are second.

“It could be a lot worse, especially the way we played first half. There were some choice words said in the dressing room.

“The way we reacted in the second half, the squad as a whole, we were positive towards the end of that game.”

The 31-year-old United midfield added steeliness in midfield and a calmness when progressing the ball through midfield.

He insists his withdrawal in the 71st minute was planned and had nothing to do with a booking that had Partick Thistle supporters chanting “OFF! OFF! OFF!”.

Jim Goodwin withdrew Ross Docherty in the second half. Image: SNS.

With another game on Tuesday night, away to Morton, he was unlikely to play 90 minutes after returning slightly ahead of schedule.

‘We’re going to need everyone for title run-in’

“We tried to push it to get back,” said Docherty. “We had a big game on Saturday and we have a big game on Tuesday. I suppose they’re all big at the moment.

“Once it cleared and we knew the thigh was going to be OK, the manager spoke to me yesterday and chucked me in, pretty much.

“It was OK, a wee bit niggly. It’s fine, just a case of getting on with it and managing it. I was still annoyed at coming off, but I think that’s natural.

“I think they were going to take me off anyway [and not because of the yellow card].

“I understand, it was a big game and we have a big game on Tuesday. So he probably has a wee half-eye on that as well.

“It’s been stop-start for me the whole season, so I’m hoping to get it right. We’re going to need everyone, we’re going to need the squad.

“You see the boys coming off the bench, they made a huge impact. If I can be there and help the team, then it’s huge.”

