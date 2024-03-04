Perthshire businesswoman on growing building firm to 60 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire businesswoman on growing building firm to 60 staff

Katie Langley and her husband John started the company which does everything from civil engineering projects to garden rooms in 2005.

Katie Langley of JML Gardens, which employs 60 people. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Katie Langley of JML Gardens, which employs 60 people. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Terri Simpson

A Perthshire couple have grown their building and civil engineering company to employ 60 staff.

Katie Langley and her husband John began JML Group in Aberuthven 19 years ago.

The company specialises in bespoke SIP (structural insulated panels) house design and luxury garden rooms.

They have since picked up several awards including Best of Houzz 2023 for service and design.

Katie told The Courier more about how it all began, her biggest achievements and more.

How and why did you start JLM Group?

My husband John and I, started the business back in 2005.

John had been working for his father’s civils business and I was with a marketing agency in Edinburgh.

We felt it was the right time to make the break and set up our own family business.

I registered the company and got the JML brand going.

Katie Langley started JML Group with her husband John in 2005. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In the early years, we did everything ourselves – I was on payroll and the accounts (with no previous experience) and I built the website after being on a local Business Gateway course.

The vision was to continue doing civils projects and Gabion retaining wall solutions.

We would soon expand into building low energy homes and luxury garden rooms, but we didn’t know this at the time.

How did you get to where you are today?

Lots of hard work and late nights, especially in the early days.

We’d get the kids to bed and regularly stay up until 2am working on admin, pricing and invoicing.

Growing up on a farm, I’ve always had a strong work ethic, and it’s something we’re keen to instil in our kids.

They get involved in the business during the holidays and are currently running their own kindling business using the cedar offcuts from our Garden Rooms projects.

Who helped you?

Business Gateway was a great resource for networking, advice, and development courses.

Both of our fathers had their own businesses, so they were always willing to give advice and support.

We joined the Federation of Small Businesses and appreciate the work they do with politicians to create a better business environment for SMEs like ours.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My father always said: “Never be scared to make a mistake, as from mistakes you have your biggest learnings.”

I’m less relaxed about risk taking than he was, but I appreciate the necessity to push ourselves out of our comfort zones.

What is your biggest mistake?

I try not to think of mistakes as negatives. It’s always better to look forward and focus on the positives.

What is your greatest achievement?

I feel very fortunate to have found the best soulmate in John, my husband, and together we’ve created three brilliant boys and a business that we’re extremely proud of.

Katie Langley outside of JML Group headquarters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Over the last 18 years we’ve gone from four to 60 employees, and we’ve made it a priority to maintain the same family business values in order to ensure that every one of our employees feel valued, part of a great team, and happy to work at JML.

We get everyone together twice a year to socialise and celebrate.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Recently, we’ve been working with Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service to streamline and improve our processes within our factory and beyond.

Scottish Enterprise have also been a huge support, helping us dramatically improve efficiency with new machinery, doubling production and reducing waste.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our plan is to find a plot of land in Perthshire and design and build a factory with offices where we can accommodate all three of our businesses and create one JML HQ!

What do you do to relax?

The old cliché of spending time with loved ones is true for me.

I never stop being grateful for my brilliant friends and huge family – I have five siblings and we actually all get on!

I love holidays with the boys and we’re all into sport in a big way.

Exercise is a great stress release for me, along with yoga and our weekly 5K park run in Perth – the best way to start the weekend – followed by a coffee and bacon roll.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love a book and am currently enjoying Paper Cup by Karen Campbell. We recently sped through the Fool Me Once series on Netflix.

Both John and I are avid podcast listeners and gain great insight and top tips from hearing about the journeys of other business owners – How I Built This and the High Performance podcast are a couple of our favourites.

What do you waste your money on?

Bed linen, water bottles and cashmere.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

On waking up, I stretch and do some yoga. I try and keep my mobile phone out of my bedroom so I don’t look at it until I’m downstairs.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Having a Volvo is very middle aged! I’d love the old vintage Porsche that Sandra Bullock drives in A Time to Kill.

More from Business

Higher premiums were forcing many motorists to consider more wallet-friendly policies, the consumer group said (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some ‘budget-friendly’ motor policies lack cover for common claims – Which?
Siemens Energy produces wind turbine blades at its factory in Hull (Siemens Energy/PA)
UK ‘not fast enough’ on energy transition, says Siemens Energy boss
Lord Sugar has revived his Amstrad brand (PA)
Lord Alan Sugar revives Amstrad brand with new marketing agency led by grandson
Research found a majority of Scots are worried about being able to afford electricity, gas or oil this year (PA)
More than three-quarters of Scots limit energy use amid cost concerns – poll
Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking at the Resolution Foundation conference at the QEII Centre in central London. Picture date: Monday December 4, 2023.
Jeremy Hunt to unveil funding to make UK ‘a world leader’ in manufacturing
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wants to move towards having a more lightly taxed economy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor: I hope to show a path to reducing tax burden in prudent Budget
Johnny Horn and James Scanlan of, Holy Goat Brewing in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: Dundee sour beer firm owners on finding taste for business success
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he ‘won’t take risks’ with the UK economy (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Hunt strikes cautious tone over prospect of tax cuts in the Budget
Police will be given cash to run a pilot that will see drones use as first responder to some incidents (Danny Lawson/PA)
Budget to include £800m to cut red tape and free-up NHS and police time
Elon Musk lost a court case over his pay package (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
US lawyers who won case against Musk seek 5.6 billion dollars of Tesla shares

Conversation