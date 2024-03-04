Dunfermline boss James McPake heaps praise on on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane and hails impact of new defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake heaps praise on on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane and hails impact of new defender

The Pars boss was thrilled to see Kane score his first goal for the club against Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
On-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane shoots at goal to net his first goal for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
On-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has hailed on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane for rising from his sickbed to break his duck with Dunfermline.

Kane missed last Tuesday’s goalless draw with Inverness Caley Thistle due to illness.

However, despite training just once after that, on Friday, the 29-year-old declared himself fit enough to start Saturday’s visit of Ayr United.

And the Saints double-winner turned in a superb display in the 2-0 victory as he grabbed his first goal for the club.

Chris Kane raises his arms aloft in celebration after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Chris Kane (right) celebrates getting off the mark with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was a self-made strike, putting pressure on and then robbing Sean McGinty of possession before calmly finishing in a one-on-one with Josh Clarke.

It was a performance that drew praise from boss McPake, who is in no doubt of the marksman’s qualities.

He said: “His all-round play is excellent – the fouls he gets you, the way he brings other people into play.

“But he is a goal-scorer. I know people will look at his stats but he’s been playing in the Premier for ten years.

Double-winner

“Outside Celtic and Rangers I don’t think there will be many players who have played that many times.

He won a cup double and was pivotal in that team, really important for Callum Davidson and the St Johnstone team that won the double that season.

“He’s a good, good player.

“He only trained once last week and that was on Friday because he was ill.

Chris Kane was a constant threat in attack for Dunfermline in the 2-0 win over Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But his energy and his hold-up play, and then to get the goal… If you see the finish, you can see why he’s been playing in the Premiership.

“It was a tough finish, but just the way he presses and then goes and finishes. I’m delighted for him.

“He’ll be tired, he’s been ill and then trained one day. But it was another great shift from him.”

Meanwhile, McPake has also been thrilled with the way on-loan Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes has settled into life at East End Park.

The right-back made his home debut against Ayr after a start against Inverness and a late substitute’s appearance in the 3-1 win over Partick Thistle.

‘A good defender’

McPake added: “It’s going to take him time to get to know everybody. He knows who they are, but in the way they work, the way we want to do things, because we’ve been limited in what we can do on the training pitch.

“I’m pleased with him. He’s a great lad as well. He’s experienced, he’s come in, he’s loud, and he’s a good footballer.

“First and foremost, I think he’s a good defender, and he’s shown that.”

The 27-year-old also provides a threat at set-pieces, both with his long throws and when adding an aerial presence for corners and free-kicks.

Miles Welch-Hayes wins an aerial challenge for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Miles Welch-Hayes made his home debut for Dunfermline against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake said: “He’s a big lad. He goes and attacks it well. He’s good at defending set plays and good at attacking set plays.

“We know how big they are in games and it’s something that had been annoying us for a wee while.

“His long throws are brilliant. We just need a giant striker, a six foot five Peter Crouch.

“We could be throwing it in from everywhere.

“It’s good fun that. I like a long throw and now we’ve got two with Josh [Edwards] on the other side.”

