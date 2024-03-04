Frustration as Cupar flooding victims still in the dark over lifeline compensation payouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustration as Cupar flooding victims still in the dark over lifeline compensation payouts

People devastated by Storm Gerrit in December still don't know if they will receive Scottish Government grants.

By Claire Warrender
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar.
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell

The Scottish Government has yet to decide whether to offer lifeline grants to Cupar flooding victims, almost nine weeks on from Storm Gerrit.

As families continue to count the cost of the December 27 storm, Holyrood says it is still considering the issue of compensation.

Andrew MacIntosh was one of those evacuated due to flooding in Cupar but no grants have been confirmed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Nine households were evacuated into temporary accommodation after their homes were deluged.

And seven have yet to return due to the scale of the damage.

Compensation was announced for people in Angus within six weeks of Storm Babet, with households receiving £1,500 and businesses £3,000.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says he is becoming increasingly impatient over the lack of action regarding Cupar.

Call for clarity over Cupar flooding compensation

The Scottish Government initially said it would not provide grants for Fife victims and the Brechin funding was a one-off.

However, minister Tom Arthur later said in Parliament the issue was being given “careful consideration”.

Mr Rennie said: “He assured me he wasn’t just flannelling and that the government was considering granting compensation to flood victims in Cupar.

“Grants for the victims of Storm Babet were announced just six weeks later.

“Within seven weeks applications were open.”

People of Cupar ‘deserve better’

He added: “Now, more than nine weeks on from Storm Gerrit, I am increasingly impatient with the government.

“As I said to the minister in January, if he wasn’t going to provide grants he should come to Cupar and explain to residents why not.

Cupar residents made their feelings known at a public meeting in the town last week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“People whose homes and businesses were flooded just days after Christmas are still recovering.

“Frankly, they deserve better than a drawn-out process.”

‘Range of support’ offered to flooding victims

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers recognise the efforts of local recovery partnerships which worked hard to respond to Storm Gerrit.”

They said a range of support is on offer to help communities recover from flooding.

These include the Bellwin Scheme, which compensates local authorities for money spent in the immediate aftermath of an emergency.

However, it does not provide grants to individual households.

Holyrood also provides £42 million a year to councils for flood risk management, with an extra £150m given since 2021.

“Consideration is still being given regarding further central support to the communities affected by Storm Gerrit,” they said.

