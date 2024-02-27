Apology over Fife Council’s ‘slap in the face’ for Cupar flood victims day after Storm Gerrit

Fife Council has apologised to stunned Cupar families for “insensitive” attempts to flood-proof their homes the day after Storm Gerrit.

Officers agreed to seal the solums of several houses following previous flooding in October.

However, workers turned up on December 28, one day after the town was deluged for a second time, while heartbroken families were still counting the cost.

The issue emerged at a public meeting to discuss the aftermath of the storm and what can be done to prevent future devastation.

Nine families were evacuated into temporary accommodation after their homes and possessions were ruined on December 27.

And eight weeks on, seven have yet to return.

North east Fife housing manager Kirsty Freeman described the timing of building services colleagues as “unfortunate”.

She said: “It should have been obvious it was a sensitive time for people and to arrive the day after the flooding was a slap in the face.”

Cupar flood victims too frightened to return home

Ms Freeman said sealing the solums would not have prevented the Storm Gerrit flooding.

But she added: “There was no excuse for it and I can only apologise.”

Several properties suffered extensive damage, with water penetrating up to the second floor in some.

Repairs are due to start within the next four or five weeks, however some families say they are too scared to ever return home.

Meanwhile, Fife Council has come in for heavy criticism with claims they failed to clear blocked gullies before the storm.

And many people, including drainage specialist Willie Grieve, called for the River Eden to be dredged east of Cupar.

This was despite council officers’ concerns dredging could simply create problems elsewhere.

‘I can’t go to bed at night when it rains’

Around 100 locals attended Monday night’s meeting at Bell Baxter High School to have their say and hear about next steps.

One man described how he tried to clear drains himself at 2.30am in a bid to stem the rising water.

“I’m at my wits’ end with it,” he said. “I can’t go to my bed at night when it rains.

“It’s poor maintenance and I blame Fife Council for that.”

The council’s roads manager Bill Liddle rejected the claim, saying gullies are regularly maintained.

“When you get weather like we had from October to January, you get a lot of debris washed upstream,” he said.

“Some are fairly easy to clean and other times we need to bring in a machine.

“Do not attempt to clean them yourselves. It can be quite dangerous.”

Next steps to protect Cupar from flooding

These include plans for flood pods, a text alert system and a council fund to help residents flood-proof their homes.

The £500,000 plan will go to councillors for approval on April 4 and will allow householders across Fife to apply for up to £5,000.

In the longer term, the council is in the process of updating its £25 million Cupar flood study, with more focus on the Lady Burn.

The Scottish Government declined to fund the scheme last year but the updated version will be resubmitted.

Fife Council leader David Ross told residents: “I give you an assurance that Fife Council will do everything it can, within its power, to address these things.”