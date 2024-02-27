Apology over Fife Council’s ‘slap in the face’ for Cupar flood victims day after Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apology over Fife Council’s ‘slap in the face’ for Cupar flood victims day after Storm Gerrit

The attempt to flood-proof homes one day after the storm emerged at a public meeting to discuss the aftermath.

By Claire Warrender
Terri Mason inside her flood-damage Cupar home on December 28. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Terri Mason inside her flood-damage Cupar home on December 28. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Fife Council has apologised to stunned Cupar families for “insensitive” attempts to flood-proof their homes the day after Storm Gerrit.

Officers agreed to seal the solums of several houses following previous flooding in October.

However, workers turned up on December 28, one day after the town was deluged for a second time, while heartbroken families were still counting the cost.

Bruce Russell's drone pictures show the extent of the Cupar flooding
A drone shot of the extent of the Cupar flooding in December. Imge: Supplied by Bruce C Russell.

The issue emerged at a public meeting to discuss the aftermath of the storm and what can be done to prevent future devastation.

Nine families were evacuated into temporary accommodation after their homes and possessions were ruined on December 27.

And eight weeks on, seven have yet to return.

North east Fife housing manager Kirsty Freeman described the timing of building services colleagues as “unfortunate”.

She said: “It should have been obvious it was a sensitive time for people and to arrive the day after the flooding was a slap in the face.”

Cupar flood victims too frightened to return home

Ms Freeman said sealing the solums would not have prevented the Storm Gerrit flooding.

But she added: “There was no excuse for it and I can only apologise.”

Fife Council housing manager Kirsty Freeman apologises to Cupar flood victims.
Fife Council housing manager Kirsty Freeman apologises to Cupar flood victims. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Several properties suffered extensive damage, with water penetrating up to the second floor in some.

Repairs are due to start within the next four or five weeks, however some families say they are too scared to ever return home.

Meanwhile, Fife Council has come in for heavy criticism with claims they failed to clear blocked gullies before the storm.

A farmer calls for the dredging of the River Eden as Cupar flood victims gathered to discuss next steps
A farmer calls for the dredging of the River Eden. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And many people, including drainage specialist Willie Grieve, called for the River Eden to be dredged east of Cupar.

This was despite council officers’ concerns dredging could simply create problems elsewhere.

‘I can’t go to bed at night when it rains’

Around 100 locals attended Monday night’s meeting at Bell Baxter High School to have their say and hear about next steps.

One man described how he tried to clear drains himself at 2.30am in a bid to stem the rising water.

The public meeting at Bell Baxter High School, Cupar, was well-attended. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I’m at my wits’ end with it,” he said. “I can’t go to my bed at night when it rains.

“It’s poor maintenance and I blame Fife Council for that.”

The council’s roads manager Bill Liddle rejected the claim, saying gullies are regularly maintained.

“When you get weather like we had from October to January, you get a lot of debris washed upstream,” he said.

“Some are fairly easy to clean and other times we need to bring in a machine.

“Do not attempt to clean them yourselves. It can be quite dangerous.”

Next steps to protect Cupar from flooding

These include plans for flood pods, a text alert system and a council fund to help residents flood-proof their homes.

The £500,000 plan will go to councillors for approval on April 4 and will allow householders across Fife to apply for up to £5,000.

In the longer term, the council is in the process of updating its £25 million Cupar flood study, with more focus on the Lady Burn.

The Scottish Government declined to fund the scheme last year but the updated version will be resubmitted.

Fife Council leader David Ross told residents: “I give you an assurance that Fife Council will do everything it can, within its power, to address these things.”

