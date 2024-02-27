Cost of Angus school meals to rise under budget plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of Angus school meals to rise under budget plans

This week's Angus Council education budget also proposes cuts to visiting art and PE teachers in primary schools.

By Graham Brown
Parents are set to face an increase in the cost of school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Parents are set to face an increase in the cost of school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The cost of school meals in Angus is set to rise for the first time in almost a decade.

Education officials are recommending an increase of at least 9% when the council budget is set on Thursday.

It equates to 20p extra on the cost of a daily meal.

The council says the hike is necessary to close the gap between what it actually costs to make a school meal and what parents pay.

If approved, the move will bring in almost £80,000 a year.

In her budget recommendations, education director Kelly McIntosh says: “Angus Council last increased school meal charges in 2015.

“Due to inflationary pressures, there is now significant divergence between the charge levied and the actual cost of producing a school meal.

“The revised cost of a primary school meal will be £2.30, and a secondary school meal will be £2.40.”

The increases represent 9.5% for primary pupils and 9% at secondary level.

But P1-5 will continue to have access to a free school meal, as well as P6 to S6 children who are eligible on financial grounds.

At the same time, the authority aims to save hundreds of thousands of pounds over the next two years by cutting visiting PE and art teachers in primary schools.

But authority leader said staff would be deployed in other posts.

“We discussed this in great detail with the education team,” she said.

“The service has been slimmed down over several years, it is a small team.”

Tough budget choices

Council finance spokesman Bill Duff said the council is facing a “wolf at the door” scenario.

On Thursday, the SNP administration will present spending plans which reveal the amount of council reserves they plan to use in 2024/25.

And included will be a one-off payment of £300k after the ruling group decided not to re-introduce car parking charges.

The officers’ budget recommendations assumed the return of those on April 1.

A proposal to axe all of Angus’ school crossing patrollers by 2026 has also been rejected by the administration.

Officials said it would save the council around £300,000 in total.

The SNP group has also yet to confirm whether it backs a council tax freeze – a move that would bring £2.8m of Scottish Government support.

But Mr Duff warned “significant increases” in council tax in future years are inevitable as the authority faces a £37m three-year funding gap.

