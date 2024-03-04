Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons ‘superpub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons ‘superpub’

Erskine House is going to auction this month with a £130,000 cut in its asking price.

By Neil Henderson
Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Erskine House in Dunfermline is to be auctioned off. Image: Auction House Scotland

A former Dunfermline church that was once eyed as a Wetherspoons ‘superpub’ is set to be sold off after having its asking price cut by £130,000.

B-listed Erskine House, which is more than 200 years old, will go under the hammer later this month.

It will be the second attempt at selling the building in just weeks, after it failed to sell at auction in February with a guide price of £230,000.

It is now being offered for sale with a starting price of £99,000.

The striking stone-built property commands an elevated site on Pilmuir Street, close the the city centre.

The exterior of Erskine House.
Erskine House commands a prominent position in the city. Image: Auction House Scotland

Designed by architect David Whyte, the oldest parts of Erskine House date back to 1798.

It replaced an earlier church on the site, which had been established in the early 1740s by the Rev Ralph Erskine, one of the founders of the Secession Movement.

It continued to be used as a place of worship under Church of Scotland ownership until 1998 before being sold off.

It was then run as a soft play centre for a time.

Two of the large stained glass windows in the main building.
Two of the large stained glass windows in the main building. Image: Image: Auction House Scotland
The main area of the church with its stained glass windows.
The main area of the church with its stained glass windows. Image: Auction House Scotland
A wooden floored function room.
A wooden-floored function room. Image: Auction House Scotland
The upstairs balcony area.
The upstairs balcony area. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of several large stained glass windows withing the property.
One of several large stained glass windows within the property. Image: Auction House Scotland
Many original feature still exist including a carved wooded staircase.
Many original features still exist including a carved wooded staircase. Image: Auction House Scotland

The Dunfermline Press reports that JD Wetherspoon then planned to turn it into a £2 million ‘superpub’ but those proposals never came to fruition.

The building was bought by the Yes U Are Partnership in 2012, with plans for a multi-purpose venue, but that too never happened.

The site has since fallen into a state of disrepair but still retains many original features – including large stained glass windows, wooden staircases and a balcony.

Erskine House is now going to auction again on March 21.

Another view of the wooden staircase.
Another view of the wooden staircase. Image: Auction House Scotland
The upstairs balcony area.
The upstairs balcony area. Image: Auction House Scotland
Erskine house is a B-listed building.
Erskine House is a B-listed building. Image: Auction House Scotland
A view of the church from the upper floor.
A view of the church from the upper floor. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of the large rooms in the extension.
One of the large rooms in the extension. Image: Auction House Scotland
The rear of Erskine House.
The rear of Erskine House. Image: Auction House Scotland
The historic former church is to be auctioned off.
The historic former church is to be auctioned off. Image: Auction House Scotland
Another view of the exterior of Erskine House.
The site is in a derelict state. Image: Auction House Scotland

The listing on Auction House Scotland says: “A major programme of works is required, including extensive roof repairs, which is reflected in the highly competitive guide price.

“A number of potential outcomes are available, including commercial multiple occupancy, residential development or hospitality.

“Any development would, of course, be subject to all required consents.

“The variety of development options, allied with the hugely attractive guide price, is sure to attract strong levels of demand.”

