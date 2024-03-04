Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons ‘superpub’

A former Dunfermline church that was once eyed as a Wetherspoons ‘superpub’ is set to be sold off after having its asking price cut by £130,000.

B-listed Erskine House, which is more than 200 years old, will go under the hammer later this month.

It will be the second attempt at selling the building in just weeks, after it failed to sell at auction in February with a guide price of £230,000.

It is now being offered for sale with a starting price of £99,000.

The striking stone-built property commands an elevated site on Pilmuir Street, close the the city centre.

Designed by architect David Whyte, the oldest parts of Erskine House date back to 1798.

It replaced an earlier church on the site, which had been established in the early 1740s by the Rev Ralph Erskine, one of the founders of the Secession Movement.

It continued to be used as a place of worship under Church of Scotland ownership until 1998 before being sold off.

It was then run as a soft play centre for a time.

The Dunfermline Press reports that JD Wetherspoon then planned to turn it into a £2 million ‘superpub’ but those proposals never came to fruition.

The building was bought by the Yes U Are Partnership in 2012, with plans for a multi-purpose venue, but that too never happened.

The site has since fallen into a state of disrepair but still retains many original features – including large stained glass windows, wooden staircases and a balcony.

Erskine House is now going to auction again on March 21.

The listing on Auction House Scotland says: “A major programme of works is required, including extensive roof repairs, which is reflected in the highly competitive guide price.

“A number of potential outcomes are available, including commercial multiple occupancy, residential development or hospitality.

“Any development would, of course, be subject to all required consents.

“The variety of development options, allied with the hugely attractive guide price, is sure to attract strong levels of demand.”