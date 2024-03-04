Prison and deportation recommendation for ‘maximum risk’ Dundee spit attacker with ‘propensity for violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Prison and deportation recommendation for ‘maximum risk’ Dundee spit attacker with ‘propensity for violence’

'Appallingly hostile' Rafal Walczykowski, 31, has been recommended for deportation back to his native Poland.

By Ross Gardiner
Walczykowski has been recommended for deportation after his crimes at Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson.
Walczykowski has been recommended for deportation after his crimes at Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson.

A repeat offender who attacked police, a nurse and his own father in Dundee has been sent to prison and recommended for deportation by a sheriff.

Rafal Walczykowski, 31, originally from Poland, previously stood in back-to-back trials at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The first jury convicted him of five offences, all committed on June 22 2022.

He acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards his father at Ninewells, brandishing a tyre iron or similar implement and damaged a vehicle with the weapon.

He assaulted his father by striking him on the face with the weapon.

He was found guilty of possessing the offensive weapon, assaulting a nurse by lunging with the tyre iron and assaulting a PC at West Bell Street HQ by spitting in his face.

Walczykowski was subject to three bail orders at the time.

In his second trial, the majority of jurors convicted Walczykowski of a single assault charge, on June 21 2021, spitting on the head of a police custody and security officer while at Dundee Sheriff Court, again while on bail.

Maximum risk

Walczykowski returned to the dock to be sentenced after background reports were prepared by social workers, self-representing and aided by an interpreter.

Walczykowski told the court his background report “was not done accurately.”

Sheriff Johnston said: “I requested the background report to consider post-release supervision.

“You presented, according to the report, as bored and obstructive.

“You’re described as being argumentative and appallingly hostile.

“Since you’ve lived in Scotland, you’ve proved to be a persistent offender.

“You’ve showed a propensity to commit crimes of violence.

“You’re assessed as the maximum category of risks and needs.

“You offer no mitigation and no explanation or excuse to me.

“You continue to deny the offences.

“I consider there’s no alternative to imposing a term of imprisonment upon you.”

Walczykowski was also sentenced in relation to an assault on a woman in front of her mother, to which he denied ever pleading guilty.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “Because you were represented, the plea of guilty will stand. I refuse your request to withdraw it.”

Locked up and recommended for deportation

Sheriff Johnston imposed 10 months in prison for the assault on the woman, 18 months for the rampage at Ninewells, nine months for his police assault and 15 months for the custody officer assault, all consecutive to each other.

A further 12 months of post-release supervision was ordered “to protect the public from serious harm.”

Walczykowski’s sentence was backdated to June 23 2022, when he was first remanded.

Sheriff Johnston recommend deportation, to which Walczykowski responded: “If you want to deport me and you’ve got reason for that, you can do that.”

