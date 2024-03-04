Prison and deportation recommendation for ‘maximum risk’ Dundee spit attacker with ‘propensity for violence’

A repeat offender who attacked police, a nurse and his own father in Dundee has been sent to prison and recommended for deportation by a sheriff.

Rafal Walczykowski, 31, originally from Poland, previously stood in back-to-back trials at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The first jury convicted him of five offences, all committed on June 22 2022.

He acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards his father at Ninewells, brandishing a tyre iron or similar implement and damaged a vehicle with the weapon.

He assaulted his father by striking him on the face with the weapon.

He was found guilty of possessing the offensive weapon, assaulting a nurse by lunging with the tyre iron and assaulting a PC at West Bell Street HQ by spitting in his face.

Walczykowski was subject to three bail orders at the time.

In his second trial, the majority of jurors convicted Walczykowski of a single assault charge, on June 21 2021, spitting on the head of a police custody and security officer while at Dundee Sheriff Court, again while on bail.

Maximum risk

Walczykowski returned to the dock to be sentenced after background reports were prepared by social workers, self-representing and aided by an interpreter.

Walczykowski told the court his background report “was not done accurately.”

Sheriff Johnston said: “I requested the background report to consider post-release supervision.

“You presented, according to the report, as bored and obstructive.

“You’re described as being argumentative and appallingly hostile.

“Since you’ve lived in Scotland, you’ve proved to be a persistent offender.

“You’ve showed a propensity to commit crimes of violence.

“You’re assessed as the maximum category of risks and needs.

“You offer no mitigation and no explanation or excuse to me.

“You continue to deny the offences.

“I consider there’s no alternative to imposing a term of imprisonment upon you.”

Walczykowski was also sentenced in relation to an assault on a woman in front of her mother, to which he denied ever pleading guilty.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “Because you were represented, the plea of guilty will stand. I refuse your request to withdraw it.”

Locked up and recommended for deportation

Sheriff Johnston imposed 10 months in prison for the assault on the woman, 18 months for the rampage at Ninewells, nine months for his police assault and 15 months for the custody officer assault, all consecutive to each other.

A further 12 months of post-release supervision was ordered “to protect the public from serious harm.”

Walczykowski’s sentence was backdated to June 23 2022, when he was first remanded.

Sheriff Johnston recommend deportation, to which Walczykowski responded: “If you want to deport me and you’ve got reason for that, you can do that.”

