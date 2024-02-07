Serial Dundee spit attacker could be deported to Poland after repeated assaults

A serial spit attacker who assaulted a police officer, a custody officer, a Ninewells nurse and his own father in Dundee may be deported to Poland.

Rafal Walczykowski, 31, stood in back-to-back trials at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The first jury convicted him of five offences, all dating back to June 22 2022.

HMP Addiewell inmate Walczykowski was unanimously found to have acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards his father, Henryk Walczykowski, at Ninewells.

He shouted and swore, acted in an aggressive manner, brandished a tyre iron or similar implement and damaged a vehicle with the weapon.

The majority of jurors also agreed Walczykowski assaulted his father by striking him on the face with the tyre iron or similar implement and threated him.

He was also unanimously found guilty of possessing the offensive weapon, assaulting an unidentified on-duty nurse by lunging at them with the tyre iron and of assaulting Constable John Petrie at West Bell Street HQ by spitting in his face.

Walczykowski was subject to three bail orders at the time.

In his second trial, the majority of jurors convicted Walczykowski of a single assault charge.

They agreed that on June 21 2021, Walczykowski spat towards – and on the head of – a police custody and security officer while at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was on bail when this offence took place too.

UK future hangs in the balance

During both trials, Walczykowski represented himself and was aided by a Polish interpreter.

Following the verdict in the second trial, fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson asked Sheriff Krista Johnston to recommend Walczykowski for deportation.

At that stage, the sheriff told him: “Mr Walczykowski, you’ve been found guilty by the jury of the charge before me.

“You have a deferred sentence in respect of other matters which is due to call before this court on February 29.

“A criminal justice report has been called for on that occasion to assist the court in terms of whether it would be appropriate to impose any post-sentence supervision.

“It will be to this stage also I continue consideration of the Crown motion in terms of the Immigration Act 1971, and their request that I recommend your deportation.

“That is a matter you may wish to seek some legal advice about.”

Walczykowski remains in custody and will be sentenced at the end of the month.

